Customer deliveries of the 2024 GMC Sierra EV have finally started, two years after the battery-powered pickup truck’s debut in late 2022. Based on the same Ultium platform as the GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV, the Sierra EV slots somewhere between its two General Motors stablemates, borrowing some of the Hummer EV’s cool features and offering a more luxurious experience than the Silverado EV.

The first model to get into the hands of American customers is the range-topping Denali Edition 1 which is powered by two electric motors making 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque, enough for a zero to 60 miles per hour spring in 4.5 seconds–plenty fast for a vehicle that weighs over 9,000 pounds.

Next year, the somewhat more affordable Elevation and AT4 trims are expected to arrive at dealer lots equipped with either a 170- or 200-kWh battery (estimated.)

A big part of that hefty weight future is due to the massive, 200+ kilowatt-hours battery pack that enables an EPA-estimated driving range of 440 miles, the second-highest in the electric pickup space after the Chevrolet Silverado EV 4WT which has 450 miles of range. The peak DC charging rate is 350 kW.

Speaking of things borrowed from the GMC Hummer EV, the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 comes as standard with adaptive air suspension and four-wheel steering that can also make the truck drive diagonally (that’s called CrabWalk in GM terms.)

Also standard is the Multi-Pro Midgate that can fold with or without the rear window, allowing drivers to load items as long as 10 feet and 10 inches. There’s also an 11 cubic feet frunk, vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability and GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driving assistant system that works on over 400,000 miles of mapped highways in North America.

Pricing is on par with the highly controversial and best-selling Tesla Cybertruck, with the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 starting at $99,495 including the destination charge. GMC’s electric truck has 122 more miles of range than the longest-range Cybertruck and can drive hands-free, which cannot be said about Tesla’s truck, at least at the moment.