In July, Ford once again increased all-electric vehicle sales in the U.S., delivering 8,242 units—31% more than a year ago. It was the sixth consecutive month of year-over-year growth.

Because Ford's total sales volume decreased by 0.8% to 165,621, the EV share improved to 5%, compared to 3.8% a year ago. It means that 1 in 20 new Ford vehicles sold in July happened to be all-electric.

During the first seven months of the year, Ford sold in the U.S. over 52,000 all-electric vehicles—nearly 64% more than a year earlier. The brand's EV share is higher than the industry average.

It's worth noting that Ford's hybrid vehicle sales expanded even faster than EVs, by 47% year-over-year to 16,825, so this segment is twice bigger.

All three Ford EVs: Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-150 Lightning and Ford E-Transit contributed to the growth in July. The Mach-E remains the best-selling EV from Ford (4,592 units sold), while the Ford F-150 Lightning was the fastest growing (up 82% year-over-year), in big part due to a low base in July 2023 where it only moved 1,552 units.

Ford BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 4,592 (up 17%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 2,822 (up 82%)

Ford E-Transit: 828 (up 5%)

Total: 8,242 (up 31%) and 5% share

Ford BEV sales in the U.S. - July 2024

So far this year, Ford has sold over 52,000 all-electric vehicles in the U.S., nearly 64% more than a year ago. That's about 4.5% of the brand's total volume, compared to 2.8% a year ago at this point.

Ford BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 26,826 (up 49%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 18,467 (up 79%)

Ford E-Transit: 7,129 (up 93%)

Total: 52,422 (up 64%) and 4.5% share

For reference, in 2023, Ford sold more than 72,000 all-electric vehicles in the U.S., up 18% compared to 2022. This was about 3.8% of the brand's total volume.

Ford F-150 Lightning

In July, Ford F-150 Lightning sales increased 82% year-over-year to 2,822, but overall, the sales volume is stable this year, between 2,090 and 3,260 per month.

August and September's Lightning sales will likely also be positive, but the main question is how they'll do in the fourth quarter. A year ago, Ford was selling roughly 4,000 units a month in Q4.

It's also unclear whether the Lightning be able to defend the title of America’s No. 1 selling electric truck in 2024, as the Tesla Cybertruck was considered #1 in Q2. So far this year, Ford sold 18,467 electric pickups in the U.S., up 79% year-over-year.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales amounted to 4,592 units in July, up 17% year-over-year. It's a result higher than the seven-month average but without any splash.

Ford reported that the "gross stock" decreased in July to 16,400 units, compared to 18,000 a month ago, which is a positive sign.

The reduced inventory is partially related to reduced production. Mach-E production in Mexico in July amounted to 4,351 units, down 63% year-over-year. The total result year-to-date was 27,373, down 53% year-over-year.

If the production is so much lower than in 2023, it is possible Ford is trying to match factory output to sales demand.

Ford E-Transit

Sales of the Ford E-Transit van increased 5% year-over-year to 828 units. So far this year, Ford sold 7,129 units, 93% more than a year ago.

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.