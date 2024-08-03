In June, plug-in electric car sales in Europe decreased once again despite the fact that the overall market was up 4%.

According to EV Volumes data, shared by researcher Jose Pontes, 293,588 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe in June, 5% less than a year ago. Thats a 22% share of the overall car market, compared to 25% a year ago, indicating that electrification is moving in the wrong direction.

Get Fully Charged A flat year in progress After the first half of the year, more than 1.4 million new plug-in cars were registered in Europe—about the same number as in the first half of 2023. We're hoping the second half will bring some improvement.

One of the most interesting things is that non-rechargeable hybrid registrations increased by 24% year-over-year, taking 30% of the market. Hybrids are the only part of the market that's growing.

Meanwhile, all-electric car registrations were flat, representing 16% of the market. Germany phased out subsidies for EVs at the end of last year, so as the market stabilizes we're hoping to see growth return for the second half of the year.

Plug-in hybrids were down 15% year-over-year. Here, we can't be sure whether the market will rebound this year. Both EVs and conventional hybrids are putting pressure on PHEV sales.

Plug-in car registrations for the month (YOY change):

BEVs: about *213,000 (flat) and 16% market share

PHEVs: about *80,000 (down 15%) and 6% market share

Total: 293,588 (down 5%) and 22% market share

* Estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Registrations In Europe – June 2024

Over 1.4 million passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe during the first six months of the year. There is no growth and market share weakened to 21% (from 22% a year ago).

Plug-in car registrations in January-June (YOY change):

BEVs: about *0.96 million and 14% market share

PHEVs: about *0.48 million and 7% market share

Total: 1,443,035 (flat) and 21% market share

* Estimated from the market share

For reference, over 3 million passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe in 2023, 16% more than in 2022. The market share amounted to 24% (compared to 23% in 2022, 19% in 2021, and 11% in 2020).

Top Plug-In Models

Tesla noted a very strong end of the quarter with 23,869 Tesla Model Y and 20,829 Tesla Model 3 registrations in June. The stats also reveal that sales of models imported from China (like the Model 3, MG 4 and Volvo EX30) accelerated ahead of the expected introduction of tariffs.

A surprise is the fourth-place finish of the Volkswagen ID.3 in June, which in the year-to-date ranking outpaced the ID.4.

Results for the month:

Tesla Model Y - 23,869 Tesla Model 3 - 20,829 MG 4 - 9,877 Volkswagen ID.3 - 9,661 Volvo EX30 - 9,420 Audi Q4 e-tron - 7,754 Volkswagen ID.4 - 6,963 Skoda Enyaq iV - 5,688 BMW iX1 - 5,210 Volvo XC60 PHEV - 4,632

After the first half of the year, the top three models are the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3 and Volvo EX30.

Results in January-June 2024:

Tesla Model Y - 102,730 Tesla Model 3 - 60,403 Volvo EX30 - 39,652 Audi Q4 e-tron - 35,863 MG 4 - 32,645 Volvo XC60 PHEV - 29,268 Skoda Enyaq iV - 29,169 Volkswagen ID.3 - 28,982 Volkswagen ID.4 - 28,080 Volvo XC40 - 25,538 (24,071 BEVs + 1,467 PHEVs)

Top Brands And Automotive Groups

Tesla remains the most popular all-electric car brand and overall plug-in car brand in Europe with an 11.4% share in the first half of the year. Yet its share of the EV market is declining. A year ago, Tesla was at 13.1%.

Next, we see three premium brands—BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo, indicating that the premium/luxury segment is the most electrified.

In terms of automotive groups, Volkswagen Group, with a 20% share, is the lone leader. The next few groups are slightly over 10% each.

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment in January-June:

Tesla - 11.4%

BMW - 9.9%

Mercedes-Benz - 8.8%

Volvo - 8.6%

Volkswagen - 6.5%

Audi - 6.5%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment in January-June:

Volkswagen Group - 20.2%

Tesla - 11.4%

Stellantis - 11.2%

BMW Group - 10.7%

Geely-Volvo - 10.6%

Mercedes-Benz Group - 9.1%