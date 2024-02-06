In December, plug-in electric car sales in Europe decreased by 29% year-over-year. However, it wasn't that bad because the base of December 2022 was inflated by the rush for EVs before the incentives ended.

According to EV Volumes data shared by researcher Jose Pontes, 294,166 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe in December. The market share amounted to 28% (compared to 38% a year ago).

Get Fully Charged The year 2023 brought a slight increase in EV sales in Europe In 2023, more than 3 million plug-in electric cars were sold in Europe. That's 16% more than in 2022 and 24% of the total market.

All-electric car registrations decreased by about 25% year-over-year to 205,922, taking 20% of the market. Not bad for a "slow month" without special one-off boosts.

Meanwhile, plug-in hybrids were down 36% year-over-year to 88,244 registrations, accounting for 8% of the market.

Plug-in car registrations in December (YOY change):

BEVs: about 205,922 (down 25%) and 20% market share

PHEVs: about 88,244 (down 36%) and 8% market share

Total: 294,166 (down 29%) and 28% market share

* Estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – December 2023

In 2023, slightly over 2.7 million passenger plug-in electric cars have been registered in Europe, 16% more than a year ago—despite December. For reference, the overall market expanded by 14% last year. The market share amounted to 24% (compared to 23% in 2022, 19% in 2021 and 11% in 2020).

The all-electric car segment noted a 16% increase to over 1.8 million units and a 16% market share (compared to 14% in 2022 and 10% in 2021).

Plug-in car registrations in 2023 (YOY change):

BEVs: about *1.84 million and 16% market share

PHEVs: about *1.17 million up and 8% market share

Total: 3,016,880 (up 16%) and 24% market share

* Estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 2.6 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe (about 23% of the total volume).

The main question is whether the year 2024 will bring us at least a slight growth too.

Top Plug-In Models

The Tesla Model Y was Europe's best-selling plug-in model for the 14th month in a row in December, securing also the win in the overall standings for the month and for the year 2023.

The Tesla Model 3 was the second most popular plug-in model in December and in 2023, with a noticeable advantage over others.

The SAIC's MG 4—imported from China—achieved a big success with 9,196 units in December and third position among plug-ins. Skoda Enyaq iV and BMW i4/iX1 also can celebrate strong results.

Results for the month:

Tesla Model Y - 25,041 Tesla Model 3 - 13,152 MG 4 - 9,196 Skoda Enyaq iV - 8,377 BMW i4 - 7,731 BMW iX1 - 7,285 Volkswagen ID.4 - 7,106 Fiat 500 electric - 6,385 Audi Q4 e-tron - 5,516 Dacia Spring - 5,208

In 2023, the Tesla Model Y noted more than 255,000 new registrations in Europe. The car is locally produced in Germany and quickly became the best-selling car overall in Europe.

Next, we can see the Tesla Model 3 with over 101,000, the Volkswagen ID.4 with over 83,000 and the Skoda Enyaq iV with almost 79,000.

Results in January-December:

Tesla Model Y - 255,062 Tesla Model 3 - 101,313 Volkswagen ID.4 - 83,033 Skoda Enyaq iV - 78,739 Volvo XC40 - 73,650 (50,839 BEVs + 22,811 PHEVs) MG 4 - 72,421 Audi Q4 e-tron - 69,529 Fiat 500 electric - 64,579 Volkswagen ID.3 - 63,475 Dacia Spring - 59,331

Top Brands And Automotive Groups

Through the end of December, Tesla, BMW, and Volkswagen brands noted the highest number of new plug-in car registrations. BMW ahead of Volkswagen (with Mercedes-Benz not far behind) is probably the most interesting thing. Of course, in the case of Tesla, all cars are all-electric, while other brands also sell plug-in hybrids.

In terms of automotive groups, the Volkswagen Group with over 21% share was far ahead of Stellantis (13.1%) and Tesla (12.1%).

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment in January-December:

Tesla - 12.1%

BMW - 8.8%

Volkswagen - 8.2%

Mercedes-Benz - 7.8%

Audi - 5.8%

Volvo - 5.6%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment in January-December: