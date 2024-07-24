Two consecutive quarters of decreasing Tesla electric deliveries, and the rise of many EV competitors, are already reflected in the company's weakening global market share. 

According to the industry data highlighted by Tesla in its Q2 financial report, the brand's market share has slightly decreased in Europe and China, and barely remained stable in the United States and Canada, which are counted together.

Get Fully Charged

Tesla EV sales decreased in H1 2024

During the first half of the year, Tesla delivered 830,766 all-electric vehicles (globally). That's 6.6% less than a year earlier, despite that the EV segment is expanding.

If we take a look at the chart below, it turns out that Tesla's share of the total new car market in the United States and Canada remains below 4%—probably around 3.8%.

In Europe, the weakening is now clear as the share moves down towards 2.5%. In China, the decrease is slower than in Europe, but if nothing changes, Tesla might fall to 2% later this year.

Tesla Market Share 2024 Q2

The only proven way to return on the path of growth would be to increase EV sales (and outpace the market), but the first two quarters were negative. Despite the Cybertruck being possibly America's top-selling electric pickup truck, it cannot make up for the droves of people buying EVs from other brands—often for the first time. Many are offering new models in new segments, like the three-row Kia EV9, while Tesla's lineup has become increasingly stagnant. 

Tesla said in its Q2 report that it expects a sequential increase in production in Q3, although it does not automatically mean an increase in sales, especially year-over-year.

Tesla basically repeated its previous explanation: "Our company is currently between two major growth waves: the first one began with the global expansion of the Model 3/Y platform and we believe the next one will be initiated by advances in autonomy and introduction of new products, including those built on our next generation vehicle platform. In 2024, our vehicle volume growth rate may be notably lower than the growth rate achieved in 2023, as our teams work on the launch of the next generation vehicle and other products"

The most important thing for the future appears to be the promised launch of more affordable models, which could be sold in a higher volume. However, the start of production of these new EVs is planned for the first half of 2025, so even the initial low-scale production is up to about a year from now.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

See also

top electric carmakers sales 2024q2 tesla byd Tesla Was Still The World's Largest EV Maker In Q2, Ahead Of BYD
us ev registrations may2024 U.S. EV Registrations Increased In May 2024, Despite Tesla's Decline
tesla cybertruck us registrations may2024 Tesla Cybertruck Was Among The Top 5 Most Registered EVs In The U.S. In May
ev sales group q2 2024 Hyundai Motor Group Led U.S. Non-Tesla EV Sales To New Record In Q2 2024
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com