The Tesla Cybertruck, which entered the U.S. market in November 2023, became one of the best-selling all-electric vehicles in a relatively short ramp-up period.

According to S&P Global Mobility's data via Automotive News, the Tesla Cybertruck was the fifth most registered EV in May, with 3,907 units. This means that Tesla had three EV models in the top five, as the usual top two are Model Y and Model 3.

Get Fully Charged EV Pickups The competition in the all-electric pickup segment will become fierce in 2024, with several models available on the market. Once Ram joins in with its all-electric and plug-in hybrid model, it will be even more interesting. Other manufacturers intend to join later this decade.

The Tesla Cybertruck is already a huge player in the EV pickup segment, noticeably outselling the next two contenders combined. According to the report, in May, the Ford F-150 Lightning had 2,353 new registrations, while the Rivian R1T had 1,237. General Motors's Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Hummer EV Pickup had 668 and 359 registrations, respectively.

EV pickup registrations in May 2024:

Tesla Cybertruck: 3,907

Ford F-150 Lightning: 2,353

Rivian R1T: 1,237

Chevrolet Silverado EV: 668

GMC Hummer EV Pickup: 359

Total: 8,524

One of the most striking things is that in May, the Cybertruck accounted for over 45% of registrations of the top five all-electric pickups (8,524).

Ford F-150 Lightning Rivian R1T

The Ford F-150 Lightning still maintained its top position among EV pickups in the year-to-date ranking, with 13,443 units through May, although the Cybertruck, with 7,879 units, is quickly advancing.

EV pickup registrations in January-May 2024:

Ford F-150 Lightning: 13,443

Tesla Cybertruck: 7,879

Rivian R1T: 3,881

Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck GMC Hummer EV Pickup

We have already seen EV pickup estimates for the second quarter of 2024, which show the Tesla Cybertruck on the top. However, registrations lag behind sales and deliveries by at least a few weeks, so it's a different metric.

Because Tesla has a substantial order backlog for the Tesla Cybertruck and the model is expected to get several new versions outside the initial top-of-the-line Foundation Series, it should continue growing. We are talking about thousands per month.

This means that Tesla's pickup will probably become the best-selling EV pickup in 2024 and one of the best-selling EVs overall. The other electric pickups, which are not as polarizing, now have to compete for a more traditional customer base.