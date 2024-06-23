The Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck dominated competitors at the 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with a final time of 8:53.553 on the challenging high-altitude race. Driven by Romain Dumas, this custom Lightning is a beast of a truck that was custom-built for events such as this. Ford also competed at last year’s Pikes Peak competition with the SuperVan 4.2.

The SuperTruck might only have a 50 kWh battery, but the truck has an insane 1,500 kW of power and a 1,400 hp powertrain. The Ford can be recharged with a mobile DC fast charger that can push up to 400 kW of power.

Other electric competitors put up great numbers, especially the two Hyundai Ioniq N TA Spec drivers Dani Sordo and Randy Pobst who finished in 9.30.454 and 9.55.551 respectively. While the suspension and aero were heavily modified on these Ioniq 5 N models, they sport the same body, battery, motor and cooling system as the production model.

Two completely unmodified electric competitors also set stellar times. Driver Gardner Nichols finished in 10:53.883 in a Rivian R1T. But Nichols was just edged out by Ron Zaras in an unmodified Hyundai Ioniq 5 N with a final time of only 10:49.267.

While the event is still ongoing, you can check out the final results and section breakdowns here.

Despite these amazing numbers, they still do not quite match the all-time record of 07:57.148 set by driver Romain Dumas in 2018 with the electric Volkswagen I.D. R.