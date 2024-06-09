It has been several years since the humble Nissan Leaf was considered a relevant entry in the global electric car market. While the Leaf has received a few minor aesthetic updates in recent years, it has largely been an afterthought for both Nissan and its customers.

Yet with a starting MSRP of just over $28,000 for the 40 kWh model, it is the most affordable EV in the United States following the temporary exit of the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV from the market. Like the Bolt, the current iteration of the Leaf is on its way out, but a new generation of the entry-level EV is coming soon. In the meantime, Nissan hopes to lure some current Bolt EV and EUV owners to the brand.

According to CarsDirect, between May 3rd and July 8th, Chevrolet Bolt owners and lessees can tap into a $1,000 rebate towards the purchase or lease of a current Leaf when financing with Nissan Motor Acceptance Company (NMAC). You are not required to trade in your Bolt as part of this deal.

Still, considering how many automakers currently have great offers on more modern EVs, the Leaf remains a tough sell. But if you want to add a second or third EV to your fleet and only plan to drive it locally, the Leaf might suit your needs. Just be sure to lease the car, not purchase it.

Current national offers for the 40 kWh Leaf are $259/month for 36 months with $2,250 down. As usual, you can lower your effective monthly payment even further in areas with local or state rebates, assuming you meet residency and income requirements.

In Colorado, the state rebate can be applied directly to your lease, making the 40 kWh Leaf a very affordable $109/month for 36 months with $2,389 down. However, dealers like Boulder Nissan are sweetening the deal for Colorado buyers with $99/month and little or no money down.

Have you recently leased or purchased a Nissan Leaf? What kind of deals were you able to get locally? Let us know in the comments below.

Gallery: 2024 Nissan Leaf SV Plus