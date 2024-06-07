After a rough start caused by some software glitches, the Chevrolet Blazer EV is shaping up to be a great contender in the mid-size electric crossover market. With a maximum EPA-rated range of 324 miles and a rather impressive energy efficiency of 2.7 miles/kilowatt-hour, the Blazer EV is hard to overlook.
And now, thanks to some clever inventive stacking, you could get a brand-new 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV for just $10 per month more than its gasoline-burning stablemate, despite the battery-powered crossover carrying an MSRP that’s over $13,000 higher.
Get Fully Charged
The summer of EV deals
According to official dealer incentive bulletins seen by Cars Direct, you could lease a 2024 Blazer EV 2LT for $369 per month for two years with a $1,679 down payment. At the end of the day, this comes out to an effective monthly fee of $439, but you need to be aware that the $50,195 MSRP that’s behind all these figures includes a $1,000 discount offered to current non-GM lessees and a $1,500 bonus for those who already have an existing EV or competing vehicle.
By comparison, a gas-powered 2024 Chevy Blazer 2LT—which has nothing in common with its electric sibling apart from the name—can be leased for $299 per month on a 24-month term with a $3,129 down payment. That results in an effective monthly fee of $429. The MSRP for this model is listed at $36,795 and includes a $2,000 loyalty discount for current Chevrolet lessees.
The offer, which is available nationwide, will end on July 1. It’s based on a residual value of 82% and an interest rate of 4.01% for the Blazer EV, whereas the combustion Blazer has a worse residual value of 69% and a lease rate of 4.94%.
This isn’t the first time Chevrolet has offered great leasing options for the Blazer EV. Earlier this year, it was cheaper to lease the larger Blazer EV than the entry-level Equinox EV, making the mid-size crossover a very attractive option.
In the case of the Chevy Blazer EV 2LT that’s the bread and butter of this latest lease offer, we’re looking at a dual-motor machine that has up to 279 miles of range thanks to an 85-kilowatt-hour battery pack. A more affordable and slightly longer-range version should be available later with a single electric motor.
So to recap: that's more power than the gas Blazer has (in every trim), with more size, and you don't have pay for gasoline anymore. Not bad, right?