Rivian just unveiled its updated-for-2025 R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV. Now, anybody in the market for a second-generation vehicle from the startup can configure one to their exact specifications online. How would you spec yours?

Looking at the second-generation models from the outside, you'd be hard-pressed to find any major updates. That's because most of the changes Rivian brought to the R1 series are found under the skin.

Get Fully Charged Rivian's second-generation vehicles It's been a few years since Rivian launched its first vehicles: The outdoorsy R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck. Now the EV startup has given the models a bunch of updates, most of which are found under the surface.

Entry-level models now use lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery packs, for example, which should help the startup save on costs. There's also a new tri-motor variant, in addition to previously available dual- and quad-motor options. The electrical architecture is all-new as well. For more details on all that, you can read our deep dive into the updates to the R1, or our first-drive review of the new models. Now, onto what we see in Rivian's online configurator.

Gallery: 2025 Rivian R1T and R1S

75 Photos

The 2025 R1S and R1T are each available in four flavors for now, depending on the battery size and number of motors you choose. There's Dual Standard, Dual Large, Dual Max and Tri Max. Right now, quad-motor variants don't appear online.

The 2025 R1S retails for $75,900 to start, while the R1T starts at $69,900.

Rivian's introduced some new options for the 2025 models as well. Funky-looking 22-inch, range-optimizing wheels will run you $1,000-$2,000, depending on the trim level you choose. A "Darkout Package," which blacks out your Rivian's shiny trim and badging, costs $1,000 on the R1S and $750 on the R1T. Unless you get a Tri Max vehicle, in which case that package is standard.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

A "Dynamic Glass Roof," which can turn opaque at the press of a button, costs $1,500 on vehicles that offer it. (It's unavailable for entry-level Rivians and comes standard on Tri Max variants.)

As for me, I'd be thrilled with a Rivian R1S Ascend Tri-Max in Rivian Blue with dark 22-inch sport wheels and the brown ash wood interior. That also includes a lot of nice options as well. The only downside, I suppose, is that it'd run about $109,400; do I really need to do zero to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds? I'll have to think on it.

How would you spec your 2025 Rivian R1S or R1T? Let us know in the comments.

Contact the author: tim.levin@insideevs.com