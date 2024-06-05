The 2024 Nissan Ariya is a carry-over model with the same battery and powertrain specs as the 2023 model year version.

The car is available in several versions, including 66- or 91-kilowatt-hour battery and front-wheel drive or dual motor, all-wheel drive powertrain. The Nissan Ariya's EPA Combined range varies from 205 to 304 miles.

Get Fully Charged Ariya Is Nissan's Primary EV Right Now The Nissan Ariya entered the U.S. market in late 2022 and quickly became selling in higher volumes than the Leaf. In 2023, Nissan sold in the U.S. 20,616 EVs, including 13,464 Ariyas. This year, in Q1, the company sold over 4,000 Ariyas.

The entry-level Nissan Ariya with a 66-kWh battery and 19-inch wheels has an EPA range of 216 miles (205 miles in AWD configuration). The 91-kWh battery increases the range to 304 miles (almost 41% more), although higher trims and AWD reduce this result:

Engage FWD (66 kWh) 19-in: 216 miles

Engage e-4ORCE (66 kWh) 19-in: 205 miles

[down 11 miles or 5.1% vs. FWD]

[down 11 miles or 5.1% vs. FWD] Venture+ FWD 19-in: 304 miles

[up 88 miles or 40.7% vs. 66-kWh FWD version]

[up 88 miles or 40.7% vs. 66-kWh FWD version] Evolve+/Empower+ FWD 19-in: 289 miles

Engage+/Evolve+ e-4ORCE 19-in: 272 miles

[down 17 miles or 5.9% vs. Evolve+/Empower+ FWD]

[down 17 miles or 5.9% vs. Evolve+/Empower+ FWD] Platinum+ e-4ORCE 19-in: 267 miles

Platinum+ e-4ORCE 20-in: 257 miles

[down 10 miles or 3.7% vs. 19-inch wheels]

The Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (66 kWh) with 19-inch wheels' energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 101 MPGe or about 334 watt-hours per mile (3.0 miles/kWh). Switching to AWD increases the energy consumption by roughly 6%.

The Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD with 19-inch wheels has the longest range and highest efficiency. The EPA estimates its total energy consumption at 103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh.

The numbers decrease when one adds AWD, higher trim, or bigger wheels. This is why the top-of-the-line Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE with 20-inch wheels is estimated at 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh. That's almost one-fifth worse result than for the Venture+ version (the range is nearly 50 miles lower).

Overall, the Nissan Ariya's energy consumption is usually slightly worse than that of the Toyota bZ4X (102-119 MPGe) or Volkswagen ID.4 (102-113 MPGe). However, the Nissan Ariya has a noticeably bigger battery (91 kWh) and offers a higher driving range.

2024 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (66 kWh) 19-in

2024 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (66 kWh) 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 216 miles (348 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh

109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi or 3.2 miles/kWh

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

2024 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE (66 kWh) 19-in

2024 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE (66 kWh) 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 205 miles (330 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh

89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

2024 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19-in

2024 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 304 miles (489 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh

111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi or 3.3 miles/kWh

95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

2024 Nissan Ariya Evolve+/Empower+ FWD 19-in

2024 Nissan Ariya Evolve+/Empower+ FWD 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 289 miles (465 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh

105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh

91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

2024 Nissan Ariya Engage+/Evolve+ e-4ORCE 19-in

2024 Nissan Ariya Engage+/Evolve+ e-4ORCE 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 272 miles (438 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh

86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE 19-in

2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 267 miles (430 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE 20-in

2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 257 miles (414 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

Let's note that the highway MPGe ratings are noticeably lower than the combined values. We estimate the EPA Highway range might be roughly 10-25 miles (or several percent) lower. However, this is only a rough estimate because the MPGe number includes charging losses (calculation using a simple proportion is incorrect).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (66 kWh) 19-in FWD 66 216 mi 2024 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE (66 kWh) 19-in AWD 66 205 mi 2024 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19-in FWD 91 304 mi 2024 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD 19-in FWD 91 289 mi 2024 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD 19-in FWD 91 289 mi 2024 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE 19-in AWD 91 272 mi 4.8 2024 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE 19-in AWD 91 272 mi 4.8 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE 19-in AWD 91 267 mi 4.8 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE 20-in AWD 91 257 mi 4.8

* Total battery capacity numbers (the net value is 63 or 87 kWh); acceleration result according to the 2023MY specs.

Gallery: 2024 Nissan Ariya

16 Photos

Pricing

After the most recent price cuts of up to $6,000, the Nissan Ariya starts at an MSRP of $39,590 plus a $1,390 destination charge. The top version exceeds $54,000.

The model is imported to the U.S. and thus does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit. However, the incentive might be factored into the leasing.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (66 kWh) 19-in $39,590 +$1,390 N/A $40,980 2024 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE (66 kWh) 19-in $43,590 +$1,390 N/A $44,980 2024 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19-in $41,190 +$1,390 N/A $42,580 2024 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD 19-in $44,190 +$1,390 N/A $45,580 2024 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD 19-in $47,690 +$1,390 N/A $49,080 2024 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE 19-in $45,190 +$1,390 N/A $46,580 2024 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE 19-in $48,190 +$1,390 N/A $49,580 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE 19-in $54,190 +$1,390 N/A $55,580 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE 20-in $54,190 +$1,390 N/A $55,580