Clearly, Jeep isn't about to let Rivian have all of the fun when it comes to no-gas adventures away from the pavement. Meet the Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept, unveiled today in New York City (where the potholes often necessitate an off-road suspension) alongside the standard Wagoneer S. And while Jeep is just calling it a concept for now, it seems almost assuredly destined for production.

After all, this makes sense. With off-roading being such a key part of Jeep's DNA, from the Rubicon Trail to Moab and beyond, leaving its first global all-electric vehicle without a dedicated go-anywhere version would almost feel like an oversight.

As a result, the Wagoneer S Trailhawk—if it's put into production—will add 31.5-inch all-terrain tires, heavy-duty tow hooks, air extractors, an interior with more rugged touches and a lot of exterior tweaks to show that this won't be just another mall-cruiser.

"Not too long after we completed the Jeep Wagoneer S the same designers sketching 'what if', and 'what if' is pretty easy when you're Jeep," said Ralph Gilles, the Chief Design Officer of Stellantis. "You take all those formulas that we know very well that make a Jeep, a Jeep."

Gallery: 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk

24 Photos

Presumably, the Trailhawk is powered by the same 100.5-kWh battery pack as the normal Wagoneer S, though I have no doubt those big tires and roof rack will cut into the EV's impressive 300 miles of range. But this version may trade some of that for a dedicated Rock mode and a driver-selectable electronic rear axle locker. It has a lifted suspension good for adding three inches of ground clearance, and the front fascia was also redesigned for a better approach angle. "We think with those changes, it's going to give it some incredible performance," Gilles said.

No other specs were released about the Trailhawk version today, but Gilles left it as a kind of open question to the crowd and the wider Jeep fandom as to whether it should be greenlit or not.

"I think we want to make this car," he said. "So we want to hear what you think after this." Should Jeep go for it? Let us know in the comments.

