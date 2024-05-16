The Kia EV6 is one of our favorite EVs on sale, and a new deal makes it even a better value. With the new $1,500 Select VIN Summer cash incentive stacking atop the existing $7,500 Customer Cash offer, buyers can get up to $9,000 off of select EV6s in dealer inventory.

The program was detailed in a bulletin sent to dealers and first reported by CarsDirect. Kia has already been offering $7,500 in bonus cash for buyers to offset the fact that the EV6 does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit if purchased, but this deal makes it even more compelling. However, that extra $1,500 only applies to select models on dealer lots. If you're interested, you'll have to call local dealers to find out which ones qualify. And make sure to ask whether the dealer has installed any add-on accessories, a common way they drive up the total purchase price.

Get Fully Charged Hyundai And Kia Lease Deals Kia and Hyundai have been aggressively discounting their EVs since revised federal requirements made them ineligible for the federal $7,500 EV purchase incentive. While Hyundai and Kia dealers are notoriously tough to work with, if you're willing to shop around you can get great deals on the EV6, Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, three of our favorite EVs.

If you're more worried about financing rates than overall price, note that well-qualified buyers can get 0% financing on a 60-month loan if they forgo the $7,500 cash offer. If you plan to lease an EV6, the lease will include a $7,500 federal tax credit—which applies to all leased EVs, not just those built in America—and in certain states there are additional discounts.

Current Kia owners also get a $500 loyalty bonus on the EV6 right now. Military buyers get a $500 credit, too. Altogether, these incentives make the EV6 an even more compelling option. You just have to find one that qualifies for the $1,500 additional incentive, and pray that the dealer that has it is willing to play ball. It's also a good time to buy a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Ioniq 6, though the same dealer caveats apply.

Contact the author: Mack.hogan@insideevs.com.