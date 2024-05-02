Costco is the place where you want to get a good deal on buying items in bulk, and its auto arm occasionally offers discounts on certain car models, usually not more than one at a time. But now it’s offering incentives for several EVs from different automakers under the “Spring savings on hybrids and EVs for Costco members” moniker, and you can save up to $2,000 on one of the models.

These deals will run from May 1 until July 31 for Costco members who buy or lease certain fully electric or plug-in hybrid models from Volvo, Polestar, Chevrolet and Cadillac models.

Get Fully Charged Costco Autos Program doesn't usually have this many car incentives Costco regularly offers incentives on specific car models, but it rarely offers this many incentives for different cars at once.

The most significant discount is offered for the 2024 Polestar 2, which has a base MSRP of $49,990. You can get it for $2,000 off. This discount cumulates with any other incentives you may have as a Costco member, so the savings could be even greater.

The 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge and 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge, which retail for $52,450 and $53,600, have a $1,000 discount. The same incentive applies to the 2024 and 2025 Volvo XC60 Recharge and XC90 Recharge plug-in hybrids and the Volvo crossover and SUV lineup.

You can also get $1,000 off if you buy or lease the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV ($43,295 MSRP), which also gets a $3,000 discount for Chevy Bolt EV owners, and 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV ($48,800 MSRP), as well as the 2023 and 2024 Cadillac Lyriq ($51,195 MSRP). According to the blurb announcing these incentives, the Equinox EV is the most requested midsize electric SUV members have asked about through the Costco Auto Program.

According to Jay Maxwell, General Manager at Costco Auto Program, “Costco Auto Program recognizes that for many car owners, vehicles are an extension of their own personality and style. Keeping this in mind, we are happy to offer savings on vehicles from four different manufacturers to help Costco members step into the hybrid or electric vehicle that best fits their lifestyle.”