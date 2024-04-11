During the first quarter of 2023, Porsche delivered 13,429 cars in the United States, 23% less than a year ago. Porsche Taycan sales also weakened, reaching the lowest level since mid-2020.

In Q1, Porsche sold 1,247 Taycan electric cars, 18% less than a year ago. The Taycan accounted for 9.3% of the brand's total volume during the quarter. For reference, Audi sold 776 Audi e-tron GTs (a direct cousin of the Porsche Taycan) in the same period.

Get Fully Charged The New 2025 Porsche Taycan is just around the corner Starting in the summer, Porsche intends to start deliveries of the new sedan version of the Taycan model. The Cross Turismo version will follow in the fall.

The company explains that the general decrease in sales was due to "the supply restrictions due to regulatory requirements" at the beginning of the year. A rebound is expected later this year, partially thanks to the new models in the pipeline.

Timo Resch, President and CEO of PCNA said: “We are seeing sustained interest in our vehicles – a situation that will become more apparent as the supply restrictions due to regulatory requirements that affected us at the start of the year are now easing. We are in a great position in terms of new models – with the new Macan electric and the new Taycan revealed and the new Panamera arriving in showrooms shortly, and there are still one or two surprises still to come as we look forward to the most diverse and accomplished range of cars we’ve ever had in the US.”

In the case of the Porsche Taycan, the new 2025 model will arrive in the summer (first the sedan, followed by the Cross Turismo in the fall). It should boost results.

Porsche Taycan sales in the U.S. - Q1 2024

For reference, in 2023, Taycan sales in the U.S. amounted to 7,570 units (up 4% year-over-year), which accounted for 10% of the brand's total volume.

Cumulatively, Taycan deliveries have exceeded 30,000 since Q4 2019.

In its sales report, Porsche hints at "great demand" for the upcoming all-electric Porsche Macan. This new model will enter the U.S. market in the second half of 2024.

Porsche also offers plug-in hybrid versions of the Panamera and Cayenne models, but they are counted together with non-rechargeable versions, so we don't know their exact sales volume.

