During the first quarter of 2024, Audi of America sold 44,226 cars in the United States (down over 16% year-over-year). Meanwhile, EV sales continued to increase.

In Q1, Audi sold 5,714 all-electric cars in the U.S., about 29% more than a year ago. The EV share out of the brand's total volume improved to a new quarterly record of 12.9%.

Audi's EV lineup already includes several models: e-tron GT, Q4 e-tron family, and Q8 e-tron family. This year, it will be strengthened by the all-new Q6 e-tron, while the Q4 e-tron is getting an improved e-tron 55 version.

Audi's top-selling all-electric model in Q1 was the Audi Q4 e-tron (a Volkswagen ID.4 cousin) with 1,905 units sold, plus an additional 773 for the Sportback version. The Audi Q8 e-tron (the successor of the retired e-tron model) was second with 1,614 units sold, plus 646 for the Sportback version. The third model is the Audi e-tron GT (a Porsche Taycan cousin) with 776 sales.

Audi BEV sales in Q1'2024 (YOY change):

e-tron GT: 776 (up 7%)

Q4 e-tron SUV: 1,905 (up 14%)

Q4 Sportback e-tron: 773 (up 54%)

Q8 e-tron: 1,614 (up 53%)

Q8 Sportback e-tron: 646 (up 34%)

Total: 5,714 (up 29%) and 12.9% share

Audi e-tron sales in the U.S. - Q1 2024

For reference, in 2023, Audi sold more than 25,000 all-electric cars in the U.S., which was a new record (up 54% year-over-year). The share improved to 11% of Audi's total volume.

Audi BEV sales in Q1-Q4'2023 (YOY change):

e-tron GT: 3,202 (up 41%)

Q4 e-tron SUV: 8,144 (up 178%)

Q4 Sportback e-tron: 2,606 (up 352%)

Q8 e-tron: 8,180 (up 9%)

Q8 Sportback e-tron: 2,907 (up 0.4%)

Total: 25,039 (up 54%) and 11% share

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not provide any details about its plug-in hybrid sales.

Last month, Audi announced the new 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron 55 with a more powerful and efficient drive unit, improved chassis dynamics, and better DC fast charging.

The company also is preparing for the market launch of the all-new 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron, which should boost EV sales in the longer term.

Audi says that starting in 2026, all new models will be electric. Until then, the brand will gradually become more and more electrified.