Stellantis announced that the 2024 Fiat 500e for the North American market entered production at the Mirafiori Assembly Plant in Turin, Italy.

According to the manufacturer, the first dealer allocation of the all-electric Fiat 500e vehicles sold out in less than a week. That's a good sign, although it does not automatically mean the 500e will be sold at a high volume.

Get Fully Charged Fiat 500e sales exceeded 185,000 The Fiat 500e (also known as Fiat 500 electric) already noted more than 185,000 registrations globally. The primary market for the model is Europe, where the 500e is one of the best-selling all-electric cars.

The 2024 Fiat 500e in the U.S. starts at an MSRP of $32,500 (plus a $1,595 destination charge, for a total cost of $34,095). The car doesn't qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, but the incentive might be included in the leasing. Additionally, every Fiat 500e includes a Level 2 charging wall unit or public charging credits through Free2move Charge.

The car is equipped with a 42-kilowatt-hour battery and is expected to offer an EPA Combined range of 149 miles. That's not a high value, actually, it is one of the lowest on the market, although the purpose of the Fiat 500e is mostly city driving or basic commuting.

In Europe, the Fiat 500e is one of the most popular all-electric cars. The company already sold more than 185,000 units. However, according to media reports, the manufacturing capacity of the plant in Italy isn't fully utilized. The introduction of the 500e in North America (U.S. and Canada) should help in this regard.

Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and CMO global of Stellantis said: “We’re thrilled that the Fiat 500e has officially begun its journey to reach customers in North America. The 500e registered more than 185,000 units worldwide since its launch and is playing a relevant role in the green transition of cities across the globe, continuing the brand’s electrification journey.”

The Fiat 500e is the first all-electric model from Stellantis in North America. However, we must remember that before Stellantis was established through a merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Peugeot Société Anonyme (PSA), FCS offered a low-volume first-generation Fiat 500e (this one was not available in Europe).

