Stellantis, like most automakers, is finally leaning into the idea of an electric-focused future. Even its Chrysler brand—long starved of fresh cars beyond the Pacifica minivan—is gearing up to sell only EVs by 2028, and it has been pumping out some rad concepts like the Portal and Airflow to show that even a brand getting ready to turn 100 can still learn some new tricks.

Meet the Chrysler Halcyon. The ground-hugging, super sleek sedan is the latest concept from the designers at Stellantis that is packed full of forward-looking tech. If all goes right, some of these features could trickle down into EVs sold under the Stellantis umbrella.

Get Fully Charged Chrysler needs cars, Stellantis needs EVs Chrysler parent company Stellantis, which also owns Jeep, Dodge, Ram and several European brands like Fiat and Peugeot, is finally getting serious about EV power. But the storied Chrysler brand has been starved for new cars for years; it only has the minivan and aging 300C in its lineup. Does this concept represent a real comeback?

Chrysler said that it has been working on this concept for a little over a year. The Halcyon, named to represent "harmony in motion," was originally planned to be revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this month, but Stellantis pulled from the show (citing costs from the United Auto Workers strike) before it could debut this concept.

It specifically chose to design the Halcyon concept around the STLA Large modular platform. That means it carries the same underpinnings as the Jeep Wagoneer S, which could position the sleek four-door more along the lines of a grand-touring heavyweight than a nimble sports sedan. The weight is evident once you focus on its glass-heavy exterior. Nearly 45% of the vehicle is glass, which in turn makes it feel very open when seated in the cabin.

Once seated inside, it's clear that Chrysler's designers have a mind focused broadly on the future of motoring. Sleek, flowing lines are everywhere in the cockpit with a rather refreshing minimalist interior stretching across from doorsill to doorsill. Its rear doors are rear-hinged, and its roof has a second set of gull-wing-like appendages (called a "butterfly-hinged canopy") which opens up to allow for spacious ingress and egress of the vehicle.

Even the brand's Stow 'n Go system, a godsend to parents everywhere that allows for easy seat storage, undergoes a modern redux. The minivan-focused feature is brought to the Halycon to maximize internal usability and will allow the rear seats to retract into the trunk and open space for groceries, pet kennels, or whatever life throws to the owner's way.

The brand also is giving owners a "digital detox" cabin where drivers are freed up a bit from the idea of screens being at every viewing angle. Instead, drivers are presented with a myriad of autonomous and voice-controlled functions that intelligently understand what the drivers need to stay connected with the vehicle and still have a direct connection with the road.

But never fret, there still will be one large 15.6-inch central infotainment screen that can be rotated in either portrait or landscape orientation.

The Chrysler brand has always been about comfort and the ease of driving. As such, it carried over that reputation to the Halcyon. The car will float on four-corner air suspension to enhance both driving comfort and efficiency, which likely means it will utilize the system as part of its active aerodynamics. The car will also make use of a sliding rear diffuser and rear spoiler to ramp up just how sleek (and efficient) it can be while driving to maximize range.

Speaking of easy, Chrysler clearly wants to make it easy for EV owners to just drive. The Halcyon concept is designed to accept wireless charging, so whether it be a public road that supports it or a pad in the garage, owners need not worry about plugging in—an idea that many companies have been working to make a reality in the future.

And if the car does have to stop and plug in for DC fast charging, an ultra-fast experience will be the pinnacle of the journey. The brand has designed its powertrain around an 800-volt battery architecture, enabling 200 miles of range to be recharged in as little as five minutes.

Now, all of these ideas sound great on paper. But it doesn't mean that any of the styling or engineering choices will actually make it into a production car. The entire auto industry is notorious for pumping out very cool concepts, but whether or not those come to fruition is a bit dicey. And after all those years of concepts, Chrysler, at some point, has to deliver.

But Chrysler's design team did an impeccable job building something refreshingly new while still sticking to timeless design philosophies. If the Halcyon is a glimpse into what Chrysler's all-electric future can be, that future finally looks bright.

Gallery: Chrysler Halcyon Concept