In January, the Ford brand sold 145,632 vehicles in the U.S., about 3.6% more than a year ago. However, its battery-electric vehicles (BEV) sales noted a weak start to the year.

Last month, Ford sold 4,674 all-electric vehicles, 11% less than a year ago and the lowest level since April 2023. That's also just 3.2% of the brand's total volume (compared to 5-6% in late 2023).

Get Fully Charged Ford was America’s No. 2 EV brand in 2023 In 2023 Ford sold a record number of over 72,000 all-electric vehicles, becoming the No.2 brand in the segment after Tesla. But achieving significant growth in 2024 will be a challenge.

If we look into the details, it turns out that the main reason behind the BEV sales drop is the collapse of the Ford Mustang Mach-E sales by 51% year-over-year to 1,295.

Sales of the Ford F-150 Lightning weren't that bad (relatively), because it was down marginally—by 0.3% year-over-year to 2,258. Meanwhile, the Ford E-Transit van was the one that brought some growth with 1,121 sales (up 214% year-over-year).

Ford BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 1,295 (down 51%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 2,258 (down 0.3%)

Ford E-Transit: 1,121 (up 214%)

Total: 4,674 (down 11%) and 3.2% share

Ford BEV sales in the U.S. - January 2024

For reference, in 2023, Ford sold more than 72,000 all-electric vehicles in the U.S. (up 18% compared to 2022). It was about 3.8% of the brand's total volume.

Ford BEV sales in 2023 (YOY change):

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 40,771 (up 3%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 24,165 (up 55%)

Ford E-Transit: 7,672 (up 18%)

Total: 72,608 (up 18%) and 3.8% share

Ford F-150 Lightning

The Ford F-150 Lightning noted 2,258 units (down 0.3% year-over-year). The manufacturer appears to be aware of the challenging market situation and recently adjusted the 2024 pricing and production plan.

Considering that the sales results in early 2023 were slow (due to production pauses and a recall), we guess that we will still see at least a decent growth in Ford F-150 Lightning sales in 2024. On the other hand, for now, we can probably forget about the plan of 150,000 units per year (12,500 per month), outlined a few years ago.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales are a real issue. In January, only 1,295 units were sold (down 51% year-over-year). That's the second-lowest result ever since launching in March 2023.

The "gross stock"—reported by Ford—decreased slightly to 21,400 units (compared to 22,200 a month ago), but that's still equivalent to multiple months of sales.

Production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico (for global markets), in January amounted to 3,454. The lowest level since the factory upgrade in January-February 2023. The peak was 13,639 in May 2023.

We assume that Ford produces less because it expects to sell less. The inventory in the U.S. (aka "gross stock") in the U.S., probably should be reduced to a more healthy level, and there might be an uncertainty about other global markets.

One of the most striking things is that, a few years ago, Ford outlined a plan to achieve a production rate of 210,000 Mach-E annually.

Ford E-Transit

Sales of the Ford E-Transit van in January amounted to 1,121, up 214% year-over-year. This is a very positive outcome and a second such strong month for the model.

The Ford E-Transit was America’s best-selling electric van nameplate in 2023, and it seems that this will not change in 2024 (if it continues to sell a a four-digit level a month).

Other Plug-Ins

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.