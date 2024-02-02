In January, Subaru of America car sales in the United States increased for the 18th consecutive month, although only marginally. The company delivered 44,510 cars (up 0.3% year-over-year).

Subaru's all-electric car sales this time disappointed, but it might be related to the model changeover from the 2023MY to the 2024MY.

Get Fully Charged 10,000 Subaru Solterra in the U.S. The cumulative sales of the Subaru Solterra in the United States recently exceeded 10,000 units. In February, the model will get an updated 2024 model year version, which might boost sales.

Last month, sales of the Subaru Solterra amounted to just 379 cars, down 24% year-over-year. That's not even 1% of the brand's total volume.

It's too early to say anything about the supply and demand relationship, as we have to wait for the volume deliveries of the 2024 Subaru Solterra, which is expected to arrive at Subaru dealers in February.

Subaru BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Solterra: 379 (down 24%) and 0.9% share

Subaru Solterra sales in the U.S. – January 2024

For reference, in 2023, Subaru sold 8,872 Solterra (about 1.4% of Subaru's total sales).

Subaru BEV sales in 2023 (YOY change):

Solterra: 8,872 (up 865%) and 1.4% share

It's worth noting the sales of the Toyota bZ4X (9,329) and Lexus RZ 450e (5,386) in 2023. All three models are directly related and based on the Toyota e-TNGA platform (called e-Subaru Global Platform by Subaru). The total amounted to 23,587.

The new 2024 Subaru Solterra will cost almost the same, but will DC charge faster and offer more standard equipment than the 2023MY version.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch $44,995 +$1,345 N/A $46,340 2024 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch $48,495 +$1,345 N/A $49,840 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch $51,995 +$1,345 N/A $53,340

Gallery: 2024 Subaru Solterra