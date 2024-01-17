Mazda officially announced that it reached an agreement with Tesla to adopt the Tesla-developed North American Charging Standard (NACS) for charging ports on its upcoming all-electric cars in North America from 2025 onward.

The deal also includes access to more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America for Mazda electric cars (although the number of Superchargers might increase by then).

Get Fully Charged SAE J3400 NACS is coming in 2024 SAE International expects the Tesla-developed NACS charging solution will be standardized before the end of 2024, as the SAE J3400 NACS. It will be used in new electric cars instead of the SAE J1772 Combo (aka CCS1) for AC and DC charging.

Mazda's decision is not a surprise because the entire EV industry is preparing to switch to NACS. This all started when Ford and General Motors announced their move a year ago.

Mazda currently does not offer an all-electric car (the Mazda MX-30 is no longer available in the U.S., but some might still be available in Canada). However, according to previous reports, it's expected to launch one new model in 2025. It probably will be the first Mazda BEV with the new NACS charging inlet.

The question is whether the Mazda plug-in hybrids will get the NACS for AC charging instead of the currently used SAE J1772 inlet. There is no info on that, but plug-in hybrids are not dependent on publicly available charging infrastructure.

Mazda did not reveal if an adapter will be available for the few Mazda MX-30s sold in the U.S. (605 units cumulatively, we believe). Some Superchargers are getting a built-in CCS1 adapter, so even without an adapter, the MX-30s could charge at those sites.