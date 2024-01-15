Nissan has reportedly postponed the production start of two brand-new, U.S.-made electric vehicles that will be manufactured at the company’s Canton, Mississippi plant, according a supplier memo obtained by Automotive News.

The two EVs are reportedly meant to be a pair of sporty sedans based on an all-new platform, one badged as a Nissan and the other one bearing the Infiniti logo. Initially, production was scheduled to begin in 2025, but the date was pushed back by one year, according to a supplier production schedule that was unearthed by Automotive News last year. Those sedans could even bear some historic nameplates like Skyline and Maxima.

Get Fully Charged Nissan, an electric pioneer, struggles to keep up Once ahead of the pack with the Leaf, Nissan is now playing catch-up to many competitors. Its EV crossover, the Ariya, has received mixed-to-positive reviews but has been dogged by production issues in Japan.

After the initial setback, newer supplier memos suggested the two new EVs were postponed another three months, and now, according to the latest information gathered by Automotive News, the production start of the two sedans is said to be delayed by two more months.

In other words, the two all-new electric vehicles that were supposed to debut next year will reportedly see the light of day starting toward the end of 2026. The Nissan sedan, codenamed LZ1F, will go into production in November 2026, while the output of the Infiniti EV, codenamed LZ1E, will start in April 2027, as per Automotive News.

The reason for all these delays? One source told the publication that Nissan has concerns about the profitability and market demand for EVs. The Japanese automaker cited "the need to enhance product competitiveness" for its latest delay.

Sales of battery-powered vehicles crossed the 1.2 million mark last year, but multiple analysts and even automaker executives are saying that growth isn't happening as quickly as they once anticipated. Nissan may have been spooked by this outcome and decided to wait.

One point of contention is the increasing EV inventory in the country, which is an indicator of how fast (or slow) people are buying zero-emissions cars. According to Cox Automotive, EV inventory rose by 92% last year, with an average 113-day supply at the end of 2023. Compare that to the average days’ supply of 69 overall and the potential problems become clear.

That said, some manufacturers seem to go against the public’s wishes when it comes to churning out electric cars. While it’s commendable that Nissan wants to dive head-on into the sedan segment, a recent J.D. Power study found that EV adoption rates could be higher if more affordable compact SUVs were introduced.

Moreover, this reported decision is yet another setback for Nissan, which was once an early leader in the electric space with the Leaf. Infiniti's aging lineup has no EVs or hybrids, and the Nissan brand solely has the Ariya, which has faced a number of production challenges in Japan and does not qualify for U.S. tax credits. Betting on a much later date for wider EV adoption could put it more in line with future demand—or even further behind the curve.

Nevertheless, Nissan executives told us in Japan last year that they remain steadfast on an electric future, including plans to axe all non-EVs in Europe by 2030, more lower-cost EVs and the development of solid-state batteries.