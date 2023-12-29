The good old Chevrolet Bolt EV is the most affordable electric car in the United States right now, and it has held this title for a good number of years.

But even with a starting price of $27,495, undercutting the Nissan Leaf by less than $1,000, the Bolt EV and its crossover-ish sibling, the Bolt EUV, are being retired as the year ends, only to be replaced with an Ultium-based version in about two years.

Get Fully Charged The soon-to-be-retired Chevy Bolt EV is still a great deal The most affordable new EV in the United States, the Chevrolet Bolt EV, can be leased for just $299/month, but there are a lot of conditions that have to be met.

That said, you can still get a bog-standard Bolt EV for just $299 per month if you choose to lease, which is one of the best EV deals out there, if not the best. It’s also the kind of offer that has to catch people at the right moment because there are a lot of asterisks associated with it.

According to Chevrolet’s website, the lease is valid only for an entry-level Bolt EV, which comes with an EPA-estimated range of 259 miles, a rearview camera, a six-speaker audio system, 10 airbags, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Furthermore, the lease is for 36 months with a maximum of 30,000 driving miles, and you need to be a current lessee of a 2018 model year or newer GM or non-GM car or truck. In other words, if your current lease is about to expire, you can take advantage of Chevy’s offer for the all-electric Bolt.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

6 Photos

But, and this is a big one, only if you take delivery by January 2, 2024. Which is just around the corner.

A similar deal is available for the Bolt EUV, too, albeit with a monthly fee of $319 because the car is slightly more expensive from the get-go. It’s also slightly larger than the Bolt EV but lacks wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The lease deals were introduced last month and are still around today, probably because GM wants to move as many cars as possible from its inventory, seeing how the production of both the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV was rumored to end this month. However, an Ultium-based Bolt EUV is already in the works and will possibly be powered by cost-effective lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, a first for GM’s all-electric platform.