General Motors is reportedly extending the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV's shelf life by around one month.

While production of the two subcompact electric vehicles was scheduled to end on November 7, it appears that GM has decided to build the Bolt EV hatchback and Bolt EUV crossover for one additional month.

GM Authority reports that production of the two EVs at GM's Orion Assembly in Michigan has been extended by several weeks until December 2023. The website does not cite any sources for this and says that the exact date when production will end has yet to be announced.

We've asked General Motors for confirmation and additional details on this and we'll update the story when we hear back.

The 2023 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV entered production in July 2022 in the wake of the battery recall fiasco, which means that the 2023 model year of the two EVs will have a production run of 17 months.

In April 2023, GM announced that production of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV would end in late 2023.

8 Photos

Last year, the automaker announced a production target of 70,000 units for the two Bolt models in the 2023 calendar year to meet "unprecedented customer demand." As of Q2 2023, GM recorded a total of 33,659 units sold, which means that the 70,000 goal is attainable.

While sales of the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV have increased dramatically over the past year, the multiple recalls and stop-sales that General Motors issued last year have played a big part in that.

That being said, the two Bolt EVs remain popular as they are the most affordable electric vehicles on sale in the US. The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV starts at $27,495 and the 2023 Bolt EUV is priced from $28,795 (both prices including $995 shipping).

Both models are built on GM's BEV2 platform, which is the predecessor of the Ultium-powered BEV3 architecture that underpins GM's latest EVs such as the Chevrolet Equinox EV and Blazer EV, Cadillac Lyriq, and Cadillac Celestiq.

The Bolt EV and EUV are powered by a 65-kilowatt-hour battery pack that feeds energy into a front-mounted electric motor rated at 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. The EPA range estimates are 259 miles for the hatchback and 247 miles for the crossover.

GM recently confirmed that it will build a next-generation Bolt EV that will be powered by its latest Ultium batteries and drive units.