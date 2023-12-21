Fuell Unveils The Folld, A Compact Urban Folding E-Bike

Erik Buell is a big name in the motorcycle industry, and not long ago, he once again made headlines when he launched Fuell, an electric motorbike company with an eye to the future. Not long after, Fuell began making electric bicycles, some of which we’ve talked about in great detail in the past. The Fuell Flluid, for instance, is a capable bike designed to tackle the urban jungle. Fuell’s newest product is also designed for the city, but is more compact for extra convenience.

Electric folding bikes are nothing new, but Fuell’s interpretation of the ultimate folding e-bike, dubbed the Folld (Fuell obviously has a thing for double L’s as evidenced by the last name of its founder), puts a focus on a comprehensive tech package and impressive performance. Speaking of performance, the Folld relies on a tried and tested rear hub motor from Chinese specialist Bafang. Designed to comply with European e-bike rules, the Folld has a nominal output of 250 watts and is rated for 85 Nm of torque. This means it’s good for speeds up to 25 kilometers per hour (15 miles an hour); anything above this speed will have to be accomplished through leg power alone.

The Fuell Folld’s 720-watt-hour battery is sleekly integrated into the frame, so there’s no weird-looking lump on any part of the bike. Fuell claims a rather impressive range of 110 kilometers (69 miles) on a single charge, provided you keep it at its lowest assist setting. Speaking of which, there are five assist settings for you to choose from, but there’s no throttle here, as it’s designed to comply with Europe’s strict e-bike regulations.

Other features include a Shimano Altus drivetrain with an eight-speed derailleur-cassette combo. The bike comes to a confident stop by way of Tektro HD-E 350 hydraulic disc brakes, and it rolls on 20-inch fat tires to take the edge off less-than-perfect pavement. For extra convenience, Fuell throws in a foldable rear rack capable of hauling up to 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of stuff. The bike’s rugged and durable build does come with a price, and that’s weight. The Fuell Folld tips the scales at a rather hefty 37.5 kilos (82.5 pounds), so good luck carrying it up a flight of stairs along with your other belongings.

As for pricing and availability, the Fuell Folld is a rather affordable option, with an MSRP of 2,495 euros, or approximately $2,731 USD. Better still, Fuell is offering an introductory discount of 500 euros, so you’ll be able to snag this thing for under two grand. There’s no word just yet if the bike will be sold in the US market, though, so we’ll have to stay tuned for that.