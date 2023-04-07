Fuell Presents The Flluid-2 And Flluid-3 Urban-Focused Electric Bikes

Fuell, Erik Buell's latest electric initiative, has previously brought forth a rather interesting electric motorcycle call the Fllow. Having a knack for double-L's, Fuell is at it again, but this time in the world of electric bicycles, with the release of the new Flluid-2 and Flluid-3. As is the case with a lot of other e-bikes on the market, today, Fuell hopes that the new Flluid e-bikes could make for a suitable replacement for your car.

To have an e-bike replace your car for daily commutes means that it must be packing quite a lot of features – chief of which would have to be adequate range. Indeed, Fuell has focused specifically on this, with the hefty claim that the Flluid-2 is one of the world's longest-range electric bicycles. How long range is long range? Well in the case of the Flluid-2, it claims to be capable of returning up to 225 miles on a single charge. Meanwhile, its smaller sibling, the step-through frame-equipped Flluid-3, offers an impressive 110 miles per charge.

According to Erik Buell, the new Flluid-2 and 3 were derived directly from technology found in the Flluid-1 electric bike. In the company's official press statement, he said: "We used the knowledge gained from our initial foray into the electric bike market with Flluid-1 to develop a superior urban transportation solution, making sure that Flluid-2 & 3 are true and viable alternatives to cars."

The new Fuell e-bikes are powered by Valeo's brand new mid-drive system. Cranking out 750 watts and 130 Newton-meters of torque, the system incorporates an automatic gearbox with a 450-percent pedaling ratio. This means you get seamless power that's proportionate to your input, as well as a transmission that works for you regardless of the terrain. There's also the option of shifting manually, as well. On top of that, the Fuell Flluid-2 and 3 are fitted with a thumb throttle allowing for a top speed of 20 miles per hour.

Other features include a set of Tektro hydraulic disc brakes on both bikes, as well as a Gates Carbon belt drive system, ensuring silent and maintenance-free operation. Fuell has also thrown in a smartphone connectivity system embedded within the bike's frame so as to be able to keep tabs on your bike no matter where you are. The Fuell Rider smartphone app is designed to let you remotely lock and unlock your bike, as well as access ride data and adjust settings.

When it comes to availability, there will be a total of four iterations to choose from. The Flluid -2S and 3S are the most performance-oriented of the bunch, boasting a top speed of up to 28 miles per hour. Meanwhile, the standard Flluid-2 and 3 get a top speed of 20 miles per hour. As of this writing, prices for the new electric bicycles have yet to be revealed.