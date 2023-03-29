German Bicycle Specialist Diamant Presents The Beryll And Mandara E-Bikes

All of us come from all walks of life, and come in all shapes and sizes. While bicycle manufacturers do their best to offer bikes in a variety of sizes, there's no denying that there will sometimes be outliers when it comes to finding the perfect bike. German brand Diamant is catering to plus-sized folks with its newest e-bikes, the Beryll and Diamant.

Whether you're trying to get back in shape, or looking for a fun and exciting way to get around town, you can't go wrong with an electric bicycle, and Diamant's new models offer the best of both worlds when it comes to practicality and ergonomic efficiency. As mentioned earlier, these beefy bikes are designed with heavier riders in mind – folks weighing up to 130 kilograms, to be exact. However, they're well and truly city-focused machines.

Tipping the scales at about 30 kilograms, the bikes are capable of supporting a total weight of 160 kilograms, and are designated Level 160 bikes by Diamant. Naturally, bikes of this nature need to be made out of tough stuff in order to safely and efficiently haul you around. For starters, Diamant has started by beefing up the bikes' braking systems with new hydraulic Shimano MT401 brakes with 180-millimeter rotors as standard.

On the performance side of the equation, the Diamant bikes rely on the Bosch Performance Line Cruise motor with a maximum outpu of 75 newton-meters of torque. Furthermore, the bikes can be outfitted either with a 545-watt-hour or 725-watt-hour battery pack, depending on how far your typical ride is.

In terms of pricing and availability, the bikes are offered in three different iterations. The Beryll 160 Gen 3 is a low, step-through style electric bike which is ideal for first-time riders looking for an approachable machine. It's priced at 4,199 Euros, or approximately $4,540 USD. Meanwhile, the Mandara 160 Gen 3 is a step-over frame bike with a more traditional geometry, priced at 4,299 Euros ($4,649 USD). Last but not least, the Mandara Gen 3 is also offered in a low step-through variant for a dash of extra convenience, retailing for 3,999 Euros ($4,324 USD).