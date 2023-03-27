Giant's Liv Presents The Updated Embolden E+ Range Of Women's E-MTBs

Liv is one of the few cycling brands that's dedicated solely to women's cycling. A subsidiary of Giant, one of the world's biggest bike brands, Liv has been blazing a trail in the world of women's for-sport bicycles, both electric and standard. One of the brand's newest models is the updated version of the Embolden E+, an all-mountain electric bike designed to tackle both steep climbs and technical descents.

Constructed out of Giant's proprietary Aluxx 6061 aluminum, the Embolden E+ features a full-suspension frame with 125 millimeters of rear-wheel travel. The bike is mated to a fork with 140 millimeters of travel, making it a capable all-mountain machine. Furthermore, the 2023 model features Giant's propritary SyncDrive system, developed in partnership with Yamaha.

There are a total of four variants to choose from, with the top tier models equipped with the SyncDrive Pro 2 motor. With a maximum output of 85 Newton-meters of torque, it's more than equipped to handle the most technical trails without braking a sweat. Furthermore, high-end Embolden E+ models are equipped with the EnergyPak Smart 800 battery with Liv claiming a hefty 290 kilometers, or 181 miles, of range on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the more affordable Embolden E+ 1, E+2, and E+ EX variants get the smaller but still impressive SyncDrive Sport2 motor. With 75 Newton-meters of torque as against the more premium version's 85, it can pretty much handle all the same terrain as the Pro 2, however, don't expect it to cover terrain as quickly. These models of the Embolden E+ are powerd by a 625 watt-hour battery pack, but you can opt to upgrade to a larger 800-watt-hour unit for an extra charge.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Liv Embolden E+ Pro will set you back 4,999 Euros, or approximately $5,416 USD. The SyncDrive Sport2-equipped models starting with the Embolden E+ 1 retail for 4,499 Euros, or about $4,875 USD. The urban-focused Embolden E+ EX carries a price tag of 4,299 Euros ($4,658 USD), while the most affordable base model Embolden E+ retails for 3,999 Euros, or the equivalent of about $4,333 USD. The bikes are expected to be available from Giant distributors from April, 2023.