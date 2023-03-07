Liv Presents The New Amiti E+ Ladies-Specific Commuter E-Bikes

The Yamaha PW-X3 served as the foundation for the development of Giant's top electric motor, the SyncDrive Pro2. Majority of Giant's top-tier e-MTBs are equipped with the 85 Newton-meters-of-torque electric motor, and for good reason. Indeed, bikes like the Trance X Advanced E+ are some of the best in class. However, the SyncDrive Pro 2 can also be found in the Liv Amiti E+, a new electric commuter bike designed specifically for women.

The trekking e-bikes include an 800 Wh battery in the frame, which was created in collaboration with Panasonic has been fitted to ensure that the motor provides ample range in between charges. The battery should be able to go up to 290 kilometers, or around 181 miles, according to the company. However, do note that this is on Eco mode, and in ideal riding conditions

The Liv Amiti E+ is designed to be an "adventure e-bike," and the new drive system is only one of its many features. The new Amiti E+ is excellent for off-road use thanks to its durable and sporty aluminum trapezoidal frame and 100-millimeter SR Suntour suspension fork; nevertheless, it is advised to stick to easy to moderate trails. There is a luggage rack with a maximum load capacity of up to 27 kilograms so you're able to bring haul your daily essentials with ease. The new Amiti E+ can carry a maximum weight of 156 kilograms overall.

The Liv Amiti E+ has decent parts from reputable manufacturers. For instance, depending on the version, the hydraulic disc brakes are made by Shimano or Tektro, and the lighting system is made by AXA in the two more expensive models. The bikes also include Shimano drivetrains, with the basic model coming with a nine-speed Shimano Alivio groupset.

Beginning in the summer of 2023, three different variants of the new Liv Amiti E+ will be offered. The Amiti E+2, which costs 3,299 Euros, is the least expensive model. The mid-range Amiti E+1 features the SyncDrive Sport 2 technology and retails for 3,699 Euros, or around $3,978 USD. The SyncDrive Pro system is included with the top-of-the-line Liv Amiti E+ Pro, which has a suggested retail price of 4,499 Euros ($4,789 USD).