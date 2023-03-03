Aventon Releases The Abound Electric Cargo Bike

Electric bikes seem to be shaping the future of personal mobility. Indeed, e-bikes of today have gone a long way from the simple bicycle with an electric motor from a decade or so ago. These days, e-bikes are well and truly purpose built machines, with some going as far as claiming to be able to replace your car on a daily basis.

I'm talking about none other than cargo e-bikes, and truly, here on InsideEVs, I try to cover every single new electric bike that hits the market. It goes without saying that cargo bikes come in many shapes and sizes. For those looking to haul lots of stuff, there are front-loading models like those of DOUZE. However, the most common versions take the form of longtail e-bikes, where the extended rear end allows you to bolt on numerous attachments for all sorts of cargo—even people.

This is exactly the configuration that the Abound, the newest electric bike from e-bike specialist Aventon, is all about. Aventon is a California-based e-bike specialist known for its fun, practical, and affordable two-wheelers, and suffice it to say that with the Abound, Aventon has turned utility up to eleven. It's the brand's first electric cargo bike, and right of the batt, impresses with its specs alone.

To start with, the bike is powered by a rear-hub motor with a nominal output of 750 watts, giving it a top speed of 20 miles per hour. It's mated to torque-sensing technology, which means that pedal assist delivery is proportionate to how hard you pedal, and not set at specific levels as is the case with a basic cadence sensor. There are, however, four ride modes which limit the max power output. These are Eco, Tour, Sport, and Turbo. The battery consists of a 720-watt-hour unit that's integrated into the frame. Aventon says that the battery should provide up to 50 miles of range on a single charge—pretty impressive.

As for the frame, I mentioned earlier that it's a longtail cargo bike. This means that it can be fitted with all sorts of accessories designed to meet your specific needs. You can install floorboards for passengers, wheel skirts to protect your passengers from the rear wheel, as well as a rear caro rack and front basket. There's also a seat pad for kids, and a child handrail. Additionally, child safety seats can also be mounted on the back, and so, too, can pannier bags, and even a trailer. Long story short, the Aventon Abound is endlessly configurable to meet your needs.

Aventon's products tend to be priced extremely attractively, and the same is true with the Abound. Priced at $2,199 USD, it's significantly more affordable than similarly equipped cargo e-bikes in the market. It is, however, currently the most expensive model in Aventon's lineup, but that's also because it's the best equipped. It comes in two colorways consisting of Sage Green and Polaris Blue, and in a one-size frame with adjustable elements making it suitable for riders ranging from 4’11” to 6’3″ in height.