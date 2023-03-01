Chinese E-Bike Firm Tenways Launches The New CGO600 Pro

Chinese electric mobility firm Tenways has built quite a name for itself in Europe thanks to its impressive and affordable selection of electric bicycles. One of its popular models, the CGO600, has just been updated with a bigger battery and practical enhancements. It’s called the CGO600 Pro, and it promises to be quite the effective city commuter.

Right off the bat, the Tenways CGO600 Pro distinguishes itself by its incredibly lightweight construction. Tipping the scales at just 16.5 kilograms, it’s nearly as light as some entry-level non-electric bicycles. Tenways was able to achieve this by being incredibly deliberate in terms of design. However, this also means that there are some drawbacks. For starters, the battery which is integrated into the down tube is non-removable. Of course, this also means that the bike is a city-focused machine as it doesn’t have any suspension whatsoever.

That being said, if you’re willing to keep your rides on pavement, the CGO600 Pro makes quite a strong case. From a performance perspective, it’s powered by a 250-watt motor from Mivice. Thanks to a hub-mounted configuration, the bike retains its sleek lines and minimalist aesthetic. As for pedal assist, the bike gets modern torque-sensing technology, ensuring smooth and natural pedal assistance. Lastly, a compact OLED display is also mounted onto the handlebars. The battery has also been beefed up to 360-watt-hours, with a range of up to 62 miles on a single charge.

Other neat additions to the bike include a new headlight that’s been integrated into the head tube. The stem is also adjustable, allowing the user to configure ergonomics according to their preferences. Last but not least, Tenways has opted for wider 40 millimeter, puncture-resistant tires to provide even more longevity and reliability. As for pricing, Tenways has priced the CGO600 Pro at a rather reasonable 1,799 Euros, or approximately $1,896 USD. You can learn more about the new model via Tenways’ official website linked below. Deliveries are expected to commence by March, 2023.