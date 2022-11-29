Chinese Multimedia Giant Tencent Invests In E-Bike Company Tenways

Those of you who are into gaming are probably familiar with Tencent, one of the biggest multimedia companies in the world in terms of revenue. The Chinese giant is particularly popular in the world of video games, as it owns a number of popular developers such as Sumo, Turtle Rock, Riot Games, and Splash Damage. As it would turn out, Tencent has ambitions of going beyond games and multimedia, and into the real world, so to speak.

Specifically, the company, through one of its investment affiliates, recently made a big investment in ShenZhen Tenways Technovation Limited, another Chinese manufacturer that focuses on personal electric mobility. According to tech website Pandaily, following the investment of Tencent, ShenZhen Tenways Technovation Limited saw a revenue increase from $2.7 million to $3.8 million. The e-bike manufacturer is headquartered in Guangzhou, and according to the company, has an extensive repertoire of sub-brands that compete in a variety of cycling categories ranging from mountain bikes, road bikes, and even folding bikes.

Indeed, a quick trip to Tenways’ website reveals that the company has a number of impressive commuter-focused e-bikes. You could say that Tenways’ e-bikes are rather conventional, featuring standard style frames, with clean aesthetics, and understated hues. One model in particular, the CGO600, takes the form of a sleek city commuter with a 250W motor and a belt-drive system. With shipping available to Europe, the U.S., and the U.K. the CGO600 carries a price tag of 1,599 Euros, which translates to around $1,661 USD.

With the recent investment of Tencent in the up and coming e-bike manufacturer, we can expect the brand to roll out quite a number of new and exciting e-bikes in the very near future. On top of that, it may be able to offer new bikes at much lower prices. At present, e-bikes in Europe are expensive due to stringent regulations pertaining to performance and batteries. As such, a lot of technology goes into the development of street-legal e-bikes.