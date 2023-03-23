Giant Updates The Stance E+ Electric MTB With Larger Battery

Leading bicycle manufacturer Giant is one of the biggest producers of bikes in the world. It's long been a household name for many cyclists – both electric and otherwise – and continues to be an innovator in the business. Across its model range, Giant has always been about providing incredible value for money, and for the 2023 model-year, Giant has updated the Stance E+ performance eMTB. Let's take a closer look.

Diving right into the details, the new Giant Stance E+ features the SyncDrive Pro system, Giant's proprietary e-bike system developed in partnership with Yamaha. The system delivers up to 85 Newton-meters of torque, and an impressive 400-percent pedal assist. One of the biggest updates to the new Stance E+ is the integration of a bigger, more energy-dense battery pack. The EnergyPak 800 system with 800 watt-hours of energy is constructed out of the new 22700 cell type, providing much more efficient operation than prior 21700 and 18650 cell configurations. Best of all, it tips the scales at just 2.5 kilograms.

The entire system of the new Giant Stance E+ can be operated seamlessly via the integrated two-in-one RideControl Dash display. The intuitive setup allows the rider to access ride modes and other settings via handlebar-mounted controls. The display is an elegant, full-color unit, while the setup also features ANT+ connectivity.

As for the bike itself, the Stance is positioned as an accessible full-suspension model both in electric and non-electric configurations. As such, it features a lightweight ALUXX SL aluminum frame constructed with trail/all-mountain geometry. The suspension design is derived from Giant's single-pivot FlexPoint technology, making use of chainstay flex to provide a more stable and confident ride off-road, while simplifying the construction of the frame. The Stance E+ boasts of 140 millimeters of suspension travel up front, and 125 millimeters at the rear. As is the case with most full-suspension trail bikes, it rolls on 29-inch wheels.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the new Stance E+ is expected to hit European retailers by April 2023. Prices for the updated model start at 3,999 Euros – around $4,300 USD– for the Stance E+ 2, while the range-topping Stance E+ EX Pro and Stance E+ 0 Pro will set you back 5,499 Euros, which makes out to about $5,920 USD.