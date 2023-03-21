Electric bicycle enthusiasts in the U.S. will surely be familiar with Juiced e-bikes. The San Diego California-based company is widely considered as a pioneer and trendsetter in the e-bike world, particularly when it comes to high-power electric bicycles. We recently talked about the HyperScrambler 2 Founder's Edition, and on paper, it looks like a thoroughly impressive machine.

What I just found out recently, however, through an article by none other than Electrek, is that Juiced Bikes has been undergoing a long-running, not to mention expensive, legal battle in securing the trademarks for two of its popular models: the HyperScorpion and HyperScrambler 2 bikes. According to Juiced Bikes' statement, the legal procedures have been going on for several years now, and until now, haven't provided the level of trademark protection the brand has achieved with other models in their lineup.

Having said that, it seems that Juiced Bikes has reached the final straw, and has no other recourse than to phase out the two models completely. The statement read, "As a result, we are now phasing out both the HyperScorpion and HyperScrambler models. This decision is in no way reflective of the quality or performance of these e-bikes. On the contrary, we believe so much in the performance and value of these products that we refuse to burden them with any additional legal and/or licensing fees."

While people looking to get their hands on these high-performance e-bikes will understandably be disappointed, there are two pieces of good news that can get your hopes up both in the long and short term. The first, is that the brand is now putting the two models in its closeout inventory line, meaning there are some hefty discounts to be had on these two bikes. For reference, the HyperScorpion now retails for $1,899 USD, while the HyperScorpion Express will set you back $1,999 USD. The HyperScrambler 2 Single-Battery model retails also for $1,999, and the dual-battery version will set you back $2,499 USD.

The second bit of good news, just in case you aren't ready to fork out this amount of money just yet, is that Juiced Bikes will be launching the bikes under different names in the not-too-distant future. According to the company, the bikes will soon make a comeback, renamed, and possibly tweaked for even better performance and technology before the end of 2023.