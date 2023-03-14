Zundapp's Z101 Folding E-Bike Is An Affordable, No-Frills City Commuter

From 1917 through 1984, Zundapp was a German motorcycle company that produced quite a variety of motorcycles. They were well-known for their high-quality engineering and inventive ideas, particularly after the Second World War. These days, Zundapp's motorcycles are mostly relegated to the garages of collectors and in museums. However, in recent years, the brand has ventured into the world of electric bicycles.

One of its popular models targeted particularly at the entry-level market is the Z101, an accessible folding bike that's designed as a capable urban commuter. The Zundapp Z101 is available in a range of colors, with new colors set for release in April 2023. These colors conssit of White, Blue, and Silver. The Zundapp Z101 is a standard folding e-bike with 20-inch wheels and an aluminum frame that can be folded in the center. The two-wheeler can thus be carried or stored in a space-saving manner. With a weight of 21 kilograms (with the battery), it is also easily transportable, and can be stored in the back of a car with ease.

Diving into the technical specifications, the Zundap Z101 is powered by a 250-watt hub-mounted motor. With a maximum torque output of 30 Newton-meters, the bike has a rated top speed of 15 miles per hour (25 kilometers per hour). The battery consists of a 270-watt-hour unit which has a claimed 41 miles (65 kilometers) of range on a single charge. It takes approximately four hours to fully charge the battery from empty.

Other noteworthy features found on the Zundapp Z101 inculde a controller that offers three assist modes. It even comes with a handy walk-mode, wherein the motor automatically propels the bike at walking speed. On top of all that, Zundapp equips the Z101 with a six-speed Shimano drivetrain, and an easy-to-use LED display.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Zundapp Z101 is currently on offer at a discounted price of 899 Euros—equivalent to about $964 USD—through the German retail chain Netto. Otherwise, it has a recommended retail price of 1,399 Euros, translating to about $1,500 USD.