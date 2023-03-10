New Trek Rail Electric Mountain Bikes Leverage Bosch Smart System Tech

With its Smart System technology, which aims to consolidate and streamline power configurations for e-bike users, Bosch has been at the forefront of innovation in the electric bike sector for many years. This system makes it simpler for riders to access and manage the power operations of their bike by combining a motor, battery, and display array all in one.

Now that Trek's ultra-high-end Rail portfolio has adopted this defining technology. The user-friendly interface and potent performance of the Smart System will be advantageous to the Rail portfolio, which is famous for its high-performance capabilities and cutting-edge features. The use of Bosch technology in Trek's top-tier bicycles emphasizes the value of innovation and collaboration in the cycling business and sets a higher standard for other manufacturers to emulate.

The Rail 9.8 and 9.9 models, the newest additions to Trek's Rail portfolio, will be built on Bosch's Smart System technology, highlighting the company's dedication to pushing the limits of electric bike performance. The Smart System has sophisticated Tour+ and eMTB modes that alter power output based on the rider's terrain and input, giving a more natural pedal feel. The Smart System offers up to 85 Newton-meters of assistance, perfect for steep climbs on uneven terrain.

With the eBike Flow app, riders can configure their assistance levels, track ride stats, map and navigate routes, download updates through Bluetooth, and obtain service suggestions thanks to Bosch's Smart System technology. With this software, cyclists can easily customize their bike's settings and keep track of their ride statistics thanks to its user-friendly design, which streamlines the riding experience. The app also provides real-time information, allowing users to modify their settings on the fly.

In addition to featuring Bosch's Smart System technology, Trek's Rail lineup comes equipped with a Removable Integrated Battery (RIB) feature. By doing away with the need for tools, this technology makes it easier to remove batteries, enabling quicker charging and safer storage when traveling. Also, all Rail versions below the 9.8 and 9.9 levels will be equipped with an LED remote that shows the remaining battery life and the active assist mode, giving users a simple user interface. The remote enables Bluetooth updates through Bosch eBike Flow, allowing riders to stay updated with the newest features and advancements.

Each model in the Rail range will carry on the history of its predecessor with 29-inch wheels and a sizable 150mm/160mm travel. The MSRP for the Rail 9.8 model is $8,700, while the Price for the Rail 9.9 model is $12,250. Trek shops are now taking orders for both versions. For more information on the Trek Rail 9.8 and 9.9, as well as other models in Trek’s extensive catalog, feel free to visit their official website linked in the sources below.