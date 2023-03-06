Specialized Debuts The Turbo Tero X, A Rugged, Do-It-All E-Bike

The Turbo Tero X, a tough electric bike that Specialized refers to as the SUV of the e-bike world, is part of the company's effort to revolutionize the cycling industry. In addition to being incredibly adaptable, the full-suspension e-bike should be able to ride on routes that are often only accessible to e-MTBs. The way Specialized has gone about this is pretty interesting, to say the least.

The Turbo Tero X is definitely inspired by the electric cargo bike and electric mountain bike segments. This suggests that this bike should have little trouble navigating asphalted streets, rough woodland paths, muddy trails, and dare I say, reasonably technical single tracks. The company uses off-road components from some of the biggest brands in the industry, in addition to its own full-power Specialized motors, which you can use in Eco, Sport, or Turbo mode to conquer nearly any incline.

To begin with, a suspension fork and rear shock from RockShox make sure that potholes are not a problem. The rear damper's spring travel is 120 mm, while the suspension fork's spring travel is 130 mm. This suggests that the Turbo Tero X is more than prepared to travel off the beaten path because it is similar to that of other down-country mountain bikes. Large mudguards also help you keep relatively clean when riding your e-bike to work. The 20-kilo capacity integrated baggage rack is perfect for adding panniers for longer journeys if you need that extra dose of functionality.

The Specialized Turbo Tero X is available in versions 4.0, 5.0, and 6.0. with power outputs rated at 50 Nm, 70 Nm, and 90 Nm, respectively, courtesy to the Full Power 2.2 system. A 12-speed drive system from SRAM provides accurate shifting across the board, enabling you to cycle easily alongside the motor. The bikes come with a battery pack that has a capacity of either 530 Wh (Turbo Tero X 4.0) or 710 Wh (variants 5.0 and 6.0), and tip the scales at 26 to 27 kg, depending on the model you choose.

It's great that Specialized included a set of lights for night riding because the Turbo Tero X is intended to be a practical electric bicycle. Using a high-beam capability, the front light's brightness may be boosted to 1,000 lumens from its standard 600 lumens. As you pull on the levers, the rear light switches from a moderate brightness of 11 lumens to a brighter 22 lumens that serves as the brake light.

Rounding up the tech package is smartphone integration via the Specialized mobile app. This allows you to fine tune certain settings to your liking, as well as keep tabs on your bike's location no matter where you ride. Last but not least, Specialized offers the bike with a dropper seatpost as standard, further boosting the bike's off-road acumen. That said, the Specialized Turbo Tero X is by no means cheap, retailing at 4,350 Euros, or $4,631, for the Version 4.0, 5,200 Euros ($5,536) for the Version 5.0, and 6,200 Euros, or around $6,601 USD, for the Version 6.0.