Trek Unveils The Fetch+ Range Of Cargo Electric Bicycles

Cargo bikes have seen a spike in popularity in recent years, with more and more people across the globe making the two-wheeled shift for shorter trips around town. This is evidenced by the growing selection of e-bikes in the market. In fact, the cargo e-bike trend now even has major bike manufacturers entering the ring. Take, for example, Trek and its new Fetch+ model range.

As the name suggests, the Trek Fetch+ is designed not just to carry you and your stuff, but to fetch your kids from school, as well. The Fetch+ comes in two models—the Fetch+ 2 and Fetch+ 4, with both of them capable of carrying a rider with two small kids. Let’s take a closer look at these practical e-bikes, shall we?

Kicking things off with the Fetch+ 2, Trek relies on a tried and teste e-bike system in the form of the Bosch BES3 smart system. This cargo e-bike-specific motor, makes use of a mid-drive configuration, and has a nominal power output of 250W. Torque is rated at 80 Nm, hinting that peak power is way more than just 250W. The motor is limited to a top speed of 20 miles per hour, and thanks to the bike’s throttle-less design, puts it in the Class 1 e-bike category. Meanwhile, battery tech consists of a matching Bosch 500-watt-hour unit, which is removable for convenient charging. There’s also an optional range extender for those who wish to cover extra miles on a charge.

As for the bike’s overall construction, it’s impressively robust with a maximum payload capacity of 200 kilograms—more than enough to carry one adult and two kids, plus some cargo to boot. The Trek Fetch+ 2 is set to go on sale in April 2023, with an MSRP of $5,999 USD.

Up next, we have the Trek Fetch+ 4. Featuring a completely different configuration from its smaller sibling, the Fetch+ 4 adopts styling of European cargo e-bikes such as those of Riese and Müller, and the recently unveiled Toyota x DOUZE cargo e-bike. Instead of having the cargo compartment behind the rider, the Fetch+ 4 makes use of a front cargo bay, with a compartment that can carry either luggage or two kids.

To complement the bike’s more robust carrying capabilities, Trek has thrown in an automatic Enviolo hub on the rear wheel. Furthemore, the Bosch Cargo Line electric motor sends power to the rear wheel via a Gates Carbon Drive belt system. Unsurprisingly, tech like this commands quite a premium, and the Trek Fetch+ 4 is set to retail for $8,999 USD.