E-Bike Specialist Hovsco Launches HovWagon And HovScout

We've talked quite a bit about e-bike specialist Hovsco in recent months. The brand has been aggressive in launching new electric bikes in the market – in particular, utility-focused models that are sold at entry-level prices. Having said that, the brand continues expanding its repertoire, and has just dropped two new models: the HovWagon and Hovscout.

E-mobility publication Electrek was the first to spot the two new Hovsco models, and a recent article highlights the bikes' key features. Now, electric cargo bikes have been proliferating in the U.S. and Europe, and the HovWagon is exactly that, but one that looks more at home in the urban setting. It's much smaller and more compact than the usual cargo bike, as it rolls on 20-inch wheels. It also has a very accessible step-through frame, making it easy for riders of all sizes and skill levels to swing a leg over and ride.

Like most cargo-focused electric bicycles, the HovWagon gets an extended wheelbase with a sizable cargo rack at the back. Judging from its design, it looks like it'll be easy to mount all sorts of luggage onto the back of the HovWagon, as well as, of course, Hovsco's extensive array of utility-focused aftermarket accessories. Other than that, the HovWagon is pretty compact, and doesn't get a front luggage rack.

Up next, the Hovscout looks like a machine that's better suited to the avid adventurer, blurring the lines between utility e-bike and electric mountain bike. It gets a full-suspension frame and rolls on fat tires, suggesting that it's more than happy to tackle moderate to technical trails and descents.

In terms of specs and performance, the HovWagon and Hovscout share quite a lot in common. For example, they're both Class 2 electric bicycles powered by a 750-watt electric motor. With this setup, the bikes are limited to a top speed of 20 miles per hour, and a pedal assist functionality. The bikes can be unlocked and reclassified as Class 3 machines with a top speed of 28 miles per hour. Furthermore, the bikes make use of torque-sensing technology, which is designed to provide a smooth and seamless pedal assist – unlike the jerky pedal assist of more rudimentary cadence sensor-equipped bikes.

Both bikes also feature a frame-integrated 720-watt-hour LG battery pack which Hovsco claims is good for up to 60 miles on a single charge. There's also a seven-speed Shimano drivetrain to help you pedal seamlessly alongside the powerful motor. In terms of pricing and availability, the two e-bikes, despite being similarly spec-ed, serve entirely different riding purposes. The HovWagon, with its 205-kilogram load rating, retails for $1,999 USD. The more off-road capable Hovscout, meanwhile, carries a more premium price tag of $2,499 USD.