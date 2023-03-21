E-Bike Specialist Himiway Releases Three New Electric Bicycles

Himiway is an electric bicycle brand that focuses mainly on the North American and European markets. With suppliers for certain parts and components in China, the brand is able to price its bikes extremely competitively – at a fraction of the cost of more premium, mainstream brands. For 2023, Himiway has gone all in and launched three new models: a mini e-bike, a standard e-bike, and a rugged off-road focused model. Let's take a closer look.

The first model is called the Pony, and just like its name suggests, it's the smallest of the lot. In terms of design, the Pony has accessibility and ease-of-use in mind. With a pair of 20-inch wheels, and a small, compact frame, you'd think that this bike is designed for kids. However, it's more than capable of hauling around a full-sized adult. You'll probably also notice the fact that the Pony doesn't have any pedals, nor a chain. So it kinda blurs the lines between e-bike and e-scooter.

From a performance standpoint, we're looking at a tiny hub motor with a 300-watt output. Top speed is limited to 20 miles per hour – not too shabby, considering this compact e-bike weighs just 35 pounds. This makes it easy to toss the bike into the back of a car, van, or SUV, as well as in the bus or train. As for the battery, well you have two options, a 180-watt-hour battery pack that's good for about 11 miles of range, or a larger 360-watt-hour unit that's good for twice that (22 miles on a single charge). Pricing starts at $499 USD.

Up next, the Himiway Rambler is the midway e-bike designed primarily for city use. There's nothing really special about this bike, and that's probably what makes this bike attractive. It's basically a no-frills, do-it-all e-bike, that you can just hop on and go for a ride. It gets a 500-watt motor – either a mid-drive or hub-mounted unit, as well as a 48-volt, 15-ampere-hour battery pack. On the lowest pedal assist setting, the bike is capable of covering 55 miles on a single charge. The entry-level model with a hub motor retails for $1,299, and the mid-drive motor with hydraulic brakes will set you back $2,199 USD.

Last, but certainly not least, the Himiway Rhino is the most purpose-built e-bike of the range. Offered in two variations – standard and Pro, the Rhino is designed as a heavy-duty electric mountain bike, although not one that can compete with the lightweight athletic models from mainstream manufacturers.

More specifically, the standard Rhino gets a 1,000-watt hub-mounted motor, and a pair of 48-volt, 15-amp-hour battery packs as standard. This gives it a total capacity of 1,440 watt-hours, which should be good enough for 100 miles on a single charge. The Rhino Pro is exactly the same in terms of specs, but swaps out the hub motor for a mid-drive Bafang system instead. Pricing for the Rhino is $2,999 USD for the standard version, while the Pro will set you back $3,999 USD.