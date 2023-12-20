Cruise Around Town Aboard Schindelhauer’s Heinrich And Hannah E-Bikes

Although bikes are mostly considered toys or exercise equipment in the US, in Europe, a lot of people rely on these trusty two-wheelers to get around on a daily basis. The advent of electric bicycles has supercharged the capabilities of the good old bicycle, and now, we’re seeing all sorts of e-bikes designed for both recreation and utility.

Now, the bike we have here today comes to us from German brand Schindelhauer, and a quick Google search on this brand will reveal a wide selection of chic and stylish urban two-wheelers. The brand has recently introduced a pair of e-bikes, both maintaining the brand’s signature minimalist design, but adding power into the mix – and by power, I mean quite a lot of power.

The new Heinrich and Hannah e-bikes seem to represent the younger generation of commuters, particularly in Europe. The brand's his-and-hers approach has one thing in common, though, and that’s the Bosch Performance Line CX motor, a potent and powerful motor found on premium electric mountain bikes. The Performance Line CX motor has a power output of 85 Nm, but it’s rated for a nominal output of 250 watts, in compliance with European e-bike regulations. All that power is sent to the rear wheel via a Gates CDX drive belt, ensuring silent and virtually maintenance-free operation.

Complementing the high-power motor is a slew of technology meant to optimize its performance. Riders can easily manage ride modes and settings via the Bosch eBike Flow app, and create personalized profiles and planned routes. Other techie features include a built-in GPS via the ConnectModule, that allows you to monitor the location of the bike in real time. All these features can be accessed either via smartphone and the LED remote and Kiox display.

Schindelhauer’s classic styling is clear to see in the design of the Heinrich and Hannah. The Heinrich, designed as an arond-town genmtleman’s cruiser has a sporty, step-over frame, sleek lines, and classy tan accents. Meanwhile, the Hannah, a sophisticated step-through cruiser, has sloping lines and similar tan accents. Both models can be fitted with saddlebags for added practicality. They’re fitted with thick 50-millimeter tires that do a good job of absorbing road imperfections. However, the bikes’ rigid setup suggests that they’re more at home on the pavement than on gravel.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Heinrich and Hannah come equipped with the Automatiq Gear Hub from Enviolo. This continuously variable hub allows for independent gear changes, ensuring smooth and efficient operation. Those looking for a touch of extra practicality can opt for a Racktime luggage rack, compatible with a variety of attachments.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the new e-bikes from Schindelhauer are sold in two versions – single-speed and Enviolo Automatiq. Naturally, the single-speed models are more affordable at 5,195 euros, or about $5,693 USD. The Enviolo gearbox commands a 1,000 euro premium at 6,195 euros, or approximately $6,789 USD.