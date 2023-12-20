GasGas Unleashes Three New Electric MTBs Under MXC Range

For you moto fans out there, GasGas would be a familiar name. The Spanish off-road motorcycle specialist propelled itself to the global spotlight thanks to its high-performance motocross and endurance machines. Not too long ago, the brand was acquired by Pierer Mobility, the parent company of other notable names in the off-road moto scene like KTM and Husqvarna.

That said, it just makes sense that a brand like GasGas would also be pretty good at making bicycles. After all, its sister company KTM has quite a stellar lineup of bikes – both electric and non-electric. Speaking of which, GasGas has a new electric mountain bike in its lineup. Dubbed the MXC, it draws inspiration from the brand’s MX roots, but throws in a touch of versatility. The result is an electric all-mountain bike that’s equally at home shredding it on technical sections of trail, or taking it easy on a stroll on a gravel backcountry trail.

As is the case with GasGas’ motos, the MXC e-bike is chock full of technology. It’s powered by the all-new e-bike system from Sram, the Eagle Powertrain. Striking a balance between performance and low weight, the Eagle Powertrain is Sram’s first foray into the lucrative world of e-bike systems, and was developed in partnership with German brand Brose. This powerful motor is then paired with a 630-watt-hour battery pack that promises ample range in between charges.

Electric motor and battery aside, the GasGas MXC is equally impressive when it comes to its tech. The frame, for starters, is made entirely of carbon fiber. Adopting a mullet setup (29-inch wheel up front and a 27.5-inch wheel at the back), the MXC offers a balance of agility and all-terrain capability. GasGas says that the bike’s slack geometry offers a more playful, agile ride, rather than one focused on covering long distances. Complementing this impressive setup is suspension hardware from DVO, powered WP, a company that makes some really good suspension systems for motorbikes. It’s worth noting that the fancy suspension is offered on the higher-end models only.

Speaking of, the bike is offered in three variants – MXC 4, 5, and 6, with all three sharing the same carbon frame and Sram Eagle Powertrain. Only the MXC 5 and 6, however, get the DVO-WP suspension, and fancier 12-speed Sram drivetrains. Meanwhile, the MXC 4 is no slouch, offering riders with impressive suspension tech from RockShox and a Sram X0 drivetrain. As of this writing, pricing information on any of the variants has yet to be revealed, so stay tuned for that.