KTM Presents The Macina Gravelator Electric Gravel Bike

Apart from making some of the best on and off-road motorcycles in the market, KTM has also developed quite a name for itself in the world of cycling. With a wide selection of road and mountain bikes for all types of cyclists, KTM has already leveraged on the growing popularity of electric bicycles, more particularly, electric gravel bikes, with the launch of its newest model

Dubbed the Macina Gravelator, the new electric gravel bike follows the lightweight, performance-oriented nature of its road-focused sibling, the Macina Revelator, which we talked about previously. Obviously, being a gravel e-bike, the Macina Gravelator is more versatile, and more willing to go beyond the beaten path for the sake of adventure. Offered in two trims – a carbon-fiber frame and aluminum frame, the Gravelator is suitable for both casual and serious cyclists looking to supercharge their riding experience both on and off road.

On the performance side of the equation, the KTM Macina Gravelator is rocking the all-new Bosch Performance Line SX motor. Bosch intended this motor to be used on lightweight e-bike applications, particularly on road, gravel, and cross-country mountain e-bikes. With a maximum torque of 55 Newton-meters and a peak output of 600 watts, the Performance Line SX focuses on smoother power delivery, rather than outright power, in order to deliver a smooth and seamless pedaling experience.

Both the carbon (SX Prime) and aluminum (SX 10) models are fitted with Bosch’s CompactTube battery pack integrated into the frame. This power pack has a 400-watt-hour capacity, but chances are you can run a range-extender in tandem with this for longer rides. After all, the new Gravelator is determined to prove that it’s far more than just a sporty machine. It has lots of mounting points for luggage accessories, suggesting that it has a proclivity for adventure. Do note, however, that the carbon version has a max payload capacity of 109 kilograms, while the aluminum can carry a slightly heavier load at 117 kilograms.

On both models, the drivetrain consists of a12-speed groupset from either Shimano or Sram. They also come to a stop with hydraulic disc brakes for confidence when tackling high speed sections and descents. It’s easy to spot the SX Prime from the SX 10, as the high-end carbon model is finished in a light green colorway. Tipping the scales at 13.9 kilos, it retails for a premium 5,899 Euros, or about $6,531 USD. Meanwhile, the aluminum SX 10 is painted in a signature KTM orange and black motif. It’s a bit more affordable, too, at 4,299 Euros, or about $4,760 USD. The two bikes are expected to be made available by December, 2023.