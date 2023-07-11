KTM Unveils New Macina Revelator SX Prime Electric Road Bike

For-sport e-bikes aren't exactly a new thing. For several years now, bike manufacturers have been supercharging non-electric bikes with electric motors to provide extra range and more enjoyable performance. A lot of these fancy performance-oriented e-bikes are based on existing non-electric models, and thanks to the sophisticated tech thrown into them, provide a seamless and engaging riding experience.

KTM is a brand you may be familiar with from the world of motorcycles. The Austrian brand has decades of experience making some of the winningest motorbikes in the world of motorsports, as well as some thoroughly impressive motorbikes for the street. The brand also has a division specializing in bicycles, and has just released its newest road e-bike, the Macina Revelator SX Prime. While the name is indeed a mouthful and seems perfectly at home in a future iteration of the Transformers movies, its goal is actually pretty simple: provide engaging on-road performance in a lightweight package.

The new KTM Macina Revelator SX Prime features a complete carbon frame that is both lightweight and robust. It has the powerful Bosch Performance Line SX Motor, which is particularly built for lightweight e-bikes. The highest speed is limited to 15.5 miles per hour according to European laws. A Bosch CompactTube 400-Watt-hour battery powers the bike, providing a dependable and efficient energy source. It is also compatible with the Bosch PowerMore 250 Range Extender for increased range, giving riders even more freedom and flexibility.

The Macina Revelator SX Prime has a built-in Classified hub, which provides a broad range of gear ratios for improved performance. Alongside this, the Shimano 105 Di2 R7150-12 shadow rear derailleur ensures smooth, accurate shifting. The Bosch Mini Remote Dropbar allows riders to easily regulate the degree of assistance, giving them fast access to power options. The bike is also compatible with the Bosch eBike Flow app, which allows users to fine-tune settings and personalize their riding experience.

Aside from its impressive specs, the Macina Revelator SX Prime includes a Revelator Premium Carbon F15 suspension fork, which provides improved shock absorption and a smoother ride. Shimano 105 R7170 hydraulic disc brakes provide accurate and consistent stopping power in a variety of settings. When the pedals are removed, the carbon-framed e-bike weighs only 13.3 kilograms. The KTM Macina Revelator SX Prime e-bike will cost €7,899 (equal to $8,600 USD) when it is released in 2024.