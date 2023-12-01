Kia America reports 58,338 vehicle sales in the United States in November, which is 2.9% more than a year ago, and the best-ever November. So far this year, the company sold 722,176 vehicles (up 14% year-over-year) setting a new annual record with one month remaining in 2023.

Even more interesting things are happening in the all-electric segment, as Kia started customer deliveries of the all-new three-row SUV Kia EV9. In November, the first five EV9s were sold in the U.S. We guess that it will quickly escalate to double- and triple-digit numbers in the coming months, with a chance for four-digit sales a month in 2024 (it all depends on the supply for South Korea). Kia noted that the EV9 reservation program received deposits from customers in every one of the 50 U.S. states.

Meanwhile, sales of the Kia EV6 more than doubled year-over-year, reaching 1,290 units (up 101%) and about 2.2% of the brand's total volume.

Kia reports that its total all-electric car sales increased by 120% year-over-year, without providing a precise total number (the data for the Kia Niro EV is not available because it's counted together with the ICE version). However, knowing the Niro EV's past sales from a different source, we can estimate that potentially more than 1,100 units were sold in November. This would probably bring the total BEV volume to roughly 2,400 or so.

Kia BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Kia EV6: 1,290 (up 101%) and 2.2% share

Kia EV9: 5 (new)

Kia Niro EV: N/A

Kia EV6 sales in the US – November 2023

So far this year, Kia sold more than 17,600 EV6 in the U.S., which is about 9% less than a year ago (due to a weak first half of the year).

Kia BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Kia EV6: 17,630 (down 9%) and 2.4% share

Kia EV9: 5 (new)

Kia Niro EV: N/A

In the case of the Kia Niro EV, sales through October almost reached 10,000 units (up 37 percent year-over-year). It means that the total BEV volume after November is probably above 28,000.

For reference, during the 12 months of 2022, Kia sold 20,498 EV6 in the US and an additional 8,209 Niro EV, which in total means over 28,700 units. 2023 should easily be better than 202, with more than 30,000 units sold.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America noted that Kia sales are currently higher than ever: "Demand for Kia vehicles continues at an all-time high and to beat our previous annual sales record in less than 11 months demonstrates the power of the Kia brand and growing lineup of rugged and capable SUVs, sports sedans and innovative EVs. New customers are shopping Kia like never before and our retailers are selling more vehicles than ever, and with the groundbreaking EV9 SUV arriving shortly in showrooms and the updated Sorento SUV on the way, we anticipate Kia’s winning streak will extend well into the new year.”

