In the summer of 2023, Bosch released its newest and arguably best-balanced electric bicycle system to date, the Performance Line SX. Although not designed for outright power, it promised to be one of the most natural feeling pedal assist systems on the market, making use of a myriad of technology to tailor pedal assistance to every single stroke of the rider.

Bosch Performance Line SX E-Bike System

On top of that, the Bosch Performance Line SX made use of lightweight materials in its construction, further fueling the desires of e-bike riders who just so happened to be weight weenies, too. Since its launch, we’ve seen numerous e-bike manufacturers embrace the technology with open arms. Most of the factory e-bikes that make use of Bosch’s SX motor have one thing in common: low weight, and this is also the case with the newest e-bike to sport this motor, the Centurion No Pogo SL.

Centurion, a German-owned bicycle brand with origins tracing back to Japan, has a wide range of bicycles that cover all sorts of disciplines. The No Pogo SL is its most premium e-bike model thus far, and is designed as a lightweight trail ripper that’s loaded to the brim with technology. Tipping the scales at no more than 19 kilograms, the No Pogo SL makes quick work of its modest 55-newton-meter power output, with Centurion claiming “remarkable perceived power and uphill performance.”

To guarantee that the motor performs at its best for longer, Centurion has crafted a motor cover with cooling inlets that not only give the bike a more aggressive look, but also serve a functional purpose. The Centurion No Pogo SL makes use of a 400-watt-hour battery pack promising respectable range. Now, Bosch isn’t one to provide estimated range figures for its power packs, but real-world tests of similar capacity batteries seem to suggest a reasonable range of about 30 to 50 miles. That said, should you have an even bigger craving for adventure, the bike can be fitted with a range extender for even longer hours on the saddle.

Impressive powertrain aside, the Centurion No Pogo SL is equipped with top-tier suspension with 150 millimeters of suspension travel up front and 145mm at the back. For even better trail performance, it rolls on Scwalbe’s Aerothan rubber, promising traction on all surfaces. There’s even a chainstay damping strut that ensures a quieter ride, while preventing the chain from scratching up the chainstay on rugged terrain. Depending on the model of choice, you’re treated to either Shimano XT (R6000i) or Sram XO Eagle Transmission (R8000i) componentry, both of which are highly respected drivetrain systems in the world of mountain bikes.

As for pricing and availability, the Centurion No Pogo SL is expected to make its way to dealers soon (there’s a dealer locator on the brand’s website). Pricing for the No Pogo SL R6000i is set at 7,999 euros, or approximately $8,571 USD, while the top-range R8000i will set you back a hefty 9,999 euros, or about $10,714 USD.