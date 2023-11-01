In October, XPeng, for the ninth consecutive month, increased its electric car deliveries (globally) month-over-month, achieving a pretty strong year-over-year growth rate as well.

Last month, the Chinese company delivered 20,002 all-electric vehicles, which is 292 percent more than a year ago and a new record result. It's the first time the automaker delivered over 20,000 EVs in a single month. The previous best was 16,000 units, set in December 2021. The overwhelming majority of XPeng sales are in China.

According to XPeng, the robust growth momentum, in large part, is a result of the significantly ramped-up production of the all-new, all-electric G6 model, which entered the market this summer.

In October, XPeng G6 model deliveries amounted to 8,741 (a new record), which represents more than 43 percent of the company's total volume.

XPeng noted that the G6 is the best-selling battery electric SUV (in China) in the $27,326-$34,157 (200,000-250,000 CNY) price segment.

XPeng does not report individual model sales results, but we can calculate that all of the other models combined noted 11,261 vehicle deliveries, which is a 121 percent increase year-over-year.

XPeng EV deliveries last month:

G6: 8,741 (new)

non-G6 EVs (G3/G3i, G9, P5, and P7/P7i): 11,261 (up 121%)

Total: 20,002 (up 292%)

XPeng EV Sales – October 2023

So far this year, XPeng electric vehicle deliveries exceeded 101,000, which is two percent less than a year ago. The situation is consistently improving (after a weak first part of the year), and soon the company should be able to note a year-to-date improvement as well.

XPeng EV deliveries year-to-date:

Total: 101,445 (down 2%)

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, XPeng's electric car sales exceeded 120,000 units.

Cumulative deliveries of XPeng electric vehicles as of the end of the month amounted to 360,155.

In the not-too-distant future, XPeng intends to expand its vehicle lineup with a starship-inspired, large 7-seater MPV called the XPeng X9, which debuted at the annual Tech Day event and will be showcased at the Auto Guangzhou 2023 this month. The new model is based on the SEPA2.0 architecture.