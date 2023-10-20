Chevrolet has released power and torque ratings for the 2024 Blazer EV's 2LT and RS trims with dual motor all-wheel drive powertrains.

Both AWD trims will have 288 horsepower and 333 pound-feet of torque, the automaker has confirmed to Car and Driver. This is the first time Chevrolet has announced power and torque outputs for these versions of its electric SUV. We contacted GM and asked for confirmation on this; we'll update the story when we hear back.

Previously, Chevrolet only revealed the power rating of the Blazer EV SS performance model, which makes 557 hp and up to 648 lb-ft of torque, and the Blazer EV PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicle), which is rated at 498 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque. Power ratings for the front-drive 2LT and the rear-drive RS are yet to be revealed.

In July, Chevrolet announced updated pricing and EPA range ratings for the 2LT AWD, RS AWD, and RS RWD trims. The base Blazer EV 2LT AWD is priced at $56,715 (including shipping) and has an EPA-estimated range of 279 miles.

There's also a 2LT FWD trim coming next year, but pricing is not available yet. Chevrolet did say that it expects a range rating of 293 miles for it.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS AWD will start at $60,215 and will offer 279 miles of EPA-estimated range. The Blazer EV RS RWD is surprisingly more expensive than the RS AWD, starting at $61,790. It does offer the longest range in the lineup of 320 miles, according to the carmaker.

Last month, Chevrolet opened orders for the Blazer EV 2LT AWD and RS AWD, which are the first trim levels to ship to dealers. The Blazer EV SS range-topper will become available in spring 2024 after Chevrolet delayed it by about half a year.

Unfortunately, Chevrolet has dropped the base 1LT trim level, which the automaker originally said would start around $45,000. Its place in the lineup will be taken by the Blazer EV 2LT FWD coming in 2024, but GM did not say how much it will cost. It will clearly be more expensive than the 1LT since the 2LT AWD starts at $56,715.