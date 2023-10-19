New Maven Cargo E-Bike Is Designed For Women And Shorter Riders

Cycling’s been proven to be an effective way to get around town and work up a sweat, especially now, as many cities around the world take a cycling-focused approach to urban mobility. For the most part, there are tons of choices on the market for both electric and non-electric bicycles, however, it goes without saying that a lot of these choices are built for men.

While there has been a growing number of women-specific bikes in recent years, with some brands such as Giant’s Liv dedicated solely to providing ladies with bikes designed specifically for them, there’s no denying that there are many more bikes for average-sized males to choose from. With all that being said, a new e-bike from Integral Electrics looks to broaden the selection for women and shorter riders, and it takes the form of a stylish and practical cargo e-bike called the Maven.

Nevertheless, Integral Electrics’ Maven Cargo may be designed to accommodate shorter riders, but that doesn’t mean it leaves taller folks out of the picture. The company claims that the Maven fits riders of a very wide range of sizes – 5'0" to 6'7" to be exact. It does this with a lot of adjustability incorporated into the frame, with a dropper seatpost allowing you to toggle seat height with the flip of a switch, as well as height-adjustable handlebars allowing you to alter ergonomics at a moment’s notice.

Integral Electrics has also taken into consideration the ease of loading cargo onto the Maven. After all, it’s designed to be an urban cargo bike capable of hauling lots of stuff from point A to B. As such, its cargo rack is positioned such that it’s just above the knee (presumably of shorter folks) allowing for easier loading and unloading of cargo.

On the technology side of things, the Maven Cargo is powered by a rear hub motor with a power output of 750 watts. It has both pedal assist and throttle modes for extra convenience. Meanwhile, it’s powered by a dual-battery setup that promises over 80 miles of range on a single charge. Bringing the Maven to a stop is a pair of hydraulic disc brakes, while a dual-crown front suspension fork takes the edge of less-than-perfect road conditions.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Maven Cargo is available on Kickstarter for a price tag of $1,999 USD. It comes equipped with standard safety features such as lights and built-in turn signals, and is expected to begin deliveries by February 2024.