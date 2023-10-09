In September, new passenger car registrations in the United Kingdom increased by 21 percent year-over-year to 272,610. After nine months of 2023, the total number of new registrations amounted to 1,451,908 (up 20 percent year-over-year).

The plug-in electric car segment also expanded, but only slightly faster than the general market.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reports that 63,858 new plug-in cars were registered last month (27 percent more than a year ago), which is 23.4 percent of the total market (compared to 20.4 percent a year ago). For reference, non-rechargeable hybrids noted 38,014 new registrations and account for 13.9 percent of the market.

In September, all-electric car registrations amounted to 45,323 (up 19 percent year-over-year). It's the 41st consecutive month of growth year-over-year, but there is a catch. The growth is slower than the general market and related solely to fleet purchases (up 50.6 percent), as private BEV registrations fell by 14.3 percent.

Plug-in hybrids, on the other hand, noted a solid 51 percent increase year-over-year, although the volume of 18,535 is far lower than in the case of BEVs.

Plug-in car registrations in the UK last month (YOY change):

  • BEVs: 45,323 (up 19%) and 16.6% share
  • PHEVs: 18,535 (up 51%) and 6.8% share
  • Total: 63,858 (up 27%) and 23.4% share

Plug-in electric car registrations in the UK – September 2023

external_image

So far this year, more than 337,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the UK, which is 35 percent more than a year ago and more than one-fifth of the market.

Plug-in car registrations in the UK year-to-date (YOY change):

  • BEVs: 238,541 (up 36%) and 16.4% share
  • PHEVs: 98,993 (up 34%) and 6.8% share
  • Total: 337,534 (up 35%) and 23.2% share

For reference, in the 12 months of 2022, more than 368,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the UK, reaching an average market share of 22.8%.

external_image

More details, also including other powertrain types:

external_image

Top models

In September, none of the stand-alone all-electric models appeared in the top 10 for the month, although the Tesla Model Y was pretty close to 10th position, with 4,029 new registrations.

The Tesla Model Y had a weaker month of deliveries, considering 8,315 units a year ago, and other results in the final month of a quarter (5,539 in June and 8,123 in March). Nonetheless, with 28,177 new registrations year-to-date, the model is 36 percent higher than it was a year ago at this point and the only stand-alone BEV in the top 10 for the year, at 4th.

external_image

LCVs

In the case of light commercial vehicles (LCV), some 44,760 units were registered last month (up 28 percent year-over-year). Out of that, 2,882 were all-electric (up 86 percent year-over-year), which translated to a market share of 6.4%.

external_image

Source: SMMT

