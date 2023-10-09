In September, new passenger car registrations in the United Kingdom increased by 21 percent year-over-year to 272,610. After nine months of 2023, the total number of new registrations amounted to 1,451,908 (up 20 percent year-over-year).

The plug-in electric car segment also expanded, but only slightly faster than the general market.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reports that 63,858 new plug-in cars were registered last month (27 percent more than a year ago), which is 23.4 percent of the total market (compared to 20.4 percent a year ago). For reference, non-rechargeable hybrids noted 38,014 new registrations and account for 13.9 percent of the market.

In September, all-electric car registrations amounted to 45,323 (up 19 percent year-over-year). It's the 41st consecutive month of growth year-over-year, but there is a catch. The growth is slower than the general market and related solely to fleet purchases (up 50.6 percent), as private BEV registrations fell by 14.3 percent.

Plug-in hybrids, on the other hand, noted a solid 51 percent increase year-over-year, although the volume of 18,535 is far lower than in the case of BEVs.

Plug-in car registrations in the UK last month (YOY change):

BEVs: 45,323 (up 19%) and 16.6% share

PHEVs: 18,535 (up 51%) and 6.8% share

Total: 63,858 (up 27%) and 23.4% share

Plug-in electric car registrations in the UK – September 2023

So far this year, more than 337,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the UK, which is 35 percent more than a year ago and more than one-fifth of the market.

Plug-in car registrations in the UK year-to-date (YOY change):

BEVs: 238,541 (up 36%) and 16.4% share

PHEVs: 98,993 (up 34%) and 6.8% share

Total: 337,534 (up 35%) and 23.2% share

For reference, in the 12 months of 2022, more than 368,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the UK, reaching an average market share of 22.8%.

More details, also including other powertrain types:

Top models

In September, none of the stand-alone all-electric models appeared in the top 10 for the month, although the Tesla Model Y was pretty close to 10th position, with 4,029 new registrations.

The Tesla Model Y had a weaker month of deliveries, considering 8,315 units a year ago, and other results in the final month of a quarter (5,539 in June and 8,123 in March). Nonetheless, with 28,177 new registrations year-to-date, the model is 36 percent higher than it was a year ago at this point and the only stand-alone BEV in the top 10 for the year, at 4th.

LCVs

In the case of light commercial vehicles (LCV), some 44,760 units were registered last month (up 28 percent year-over-year). Out of that, 2,882 were all-electric (up 86 percent year-over-year), which translated to a market share of 6.4%.